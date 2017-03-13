Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
YConvert PRO
Not sure how to invest your money? YconvertPRO offers you a solution with the new currency conversion feature.
RecApp
RecApp is the most advanced voice recording app on the App Store. It includes a set of special features for those who use their iPhones for professional activities.
Coyn
Coyn is all about efficiency. Experience the most unique user-interface and enjoy managing your cash. Simply swipe up to add expenses and swipe down to add income.
SaveAgram
Download videos and photos from Instagram with ease. Simply enter the Instagram link, press ‘Download Instagram’, and the video and/or photo is saved.
Week Cal Widget
See your week’s events right from the notification center. Scroll up and down or scroll previous and next week, offering a full calendar at your fingertips without unlocking your device.
Budget and expense tracking
Where did your money go? Try this easy and simple expense tracker that promises to be perfect for tracking expenses quickly and completely.
