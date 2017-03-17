Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Extreme Week Calendar
This is a lightweight version of the popular Extreme Agenda organizer app. It gives you a seven-day view and inline day view to add great features not found in the default calendar.
Multi Translate
Multi Translate is a professional translator and interpreter app able to translate any language into three others at the same time.
Smart Alarm Clock
Select the time range when you want to be woken up. Then, drift to sleep happily tuning in to some amazing sounds. Finally, see colorful dreams with the phone next to your pillow and wake up the right way.
Instaflash Pro
Instaflash Pro gives you more photo editing control with Pro photo adjustments including: Shadows, Highlights, Light EQ, Tone EQ, Color EQ, Split Toning, Fill Light, Soft Light, and much more.
palmEM
The palmEM is an all-in-one, rapid and succinct, evidence based emergency medicine quick reference. Internal medicine, critical care, family medicine and urgent care clinicians will also find palmEM useful.
Private Browser Deluxe
Browse your favorite websites and download files direct to your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch. Fast web browser also includes viewers for popular file formats like Microsoft Word, PDF, and more.
