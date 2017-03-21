Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Protect Your SMS
Your private messages will never be seen again thanks to this app. Use a pattern lockscreen to secure messages.
Phyzseek
Burn calories and fat, build muscle with daily, doctor-developed, short-duration, high intensity workouts that are fun but challenging.
Awesome Wallpaper
This Wallpaper app has an endless collection of high quality images that rotate with your iOS device. With graphics hand picked by professional designers, this app has all you need to make your iOS device uniquely yours.
Musemage
Musemage opens up your mobile device’s camera like nothing else, allowing you to use different filters and effects all in real time. So edit as you shoot!
Willio
Willio lets you split bills between friends and keep track of who owes what. It even lets you handle uneven shares and multiple currencies.
air radio tune
Air Radio Tune provides a quick and easy way to listen to thousands of streaming internet radio stations and free music on your iPhone. Listen to a large range of music, news, and sports stations worldwide.
