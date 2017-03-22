Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Remote Control
This app lets you turn your iPhone or iPad into the ultimate remote control for your Mac. Remote Control lets you take full control over your Mac using your iOS device.
Phyzseek
Burn calories and fat, as well as build muscle, with daily, doctor-developed workouts that are short in duration but high in intensity.
3D Earth
3D Earth presents a stunning live 3D simulation of our planet with weather, forecasts, and clock for cities around the world.
Musemage
Musemage opens up your mobile device’s camera like nothing else, allowing you to use different filters and effects, all in real time. So edit as you shoot!
Willio
Willio lets you split bills between friends and keep track of who owes what. It even lets you handle uneven shares and multiple currencies.
System Activity Monitor
Take a deep dive into your iPhone to see whats going on inside. System Activity Monitor App is an activity monitor that provides a unique Dashboard view for your device.
