Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion
Silver16
Silver16 is a retro, vertical scrolling space shooter arcade game with upgrades, bonuses and power-ups. With nearly 250,000 unique ship configurations, unlimited worlds, and unlimited upgrades, Silver16 supplies nearly endless game play and replay value.
Available on:
Brave Bubbles
Embark on a fun underwater journey! Play as many unique, colorful characters. Explore various levels, each with its own unique art style. Avoid the hungry shark and compete for the highest score.
Available on:
Note-ify
Note-ify Notes is a simple and convenient note-taking app. Organize your notes, ideas, shopping lists, tasks, and different reference information. It features a user-friendly and customizable interface.
Available on:
Sketch Bench
Create cool and realistic sketches and paintings with this unique Can you imagine creating lifelike drawings, realistic sketches and beautiful paintings all with just one app? You can do it with Sketch Bench.
Available on:
22tracks
22tracks focuses on presenting the best undiscovered and underground music in 12 different music styles. This way you can easily find new gems and boost your Discover Weekly and Release Radar algorithms at the same time.
Available on:
Major League Game Day Pro
Spring Training Special! Catch all of the Regular season, Playoff’s, and World Series games. Major League Game Day Pro Baseball Radio is connected to all 30 Major League teams in hi-def radio streams.
Available on: