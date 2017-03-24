Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Life Hacks
We live in the age of life-hacking. The concept, which denotes a kind of upbeat, engineer-like approach to maximizing one’s personal productivity, is captured in this app.
Wake Alarm Clock
Meet Wake, the beautiful and intuitive alarm for iPhone & iPad. Slap to snooze, flip your phone over to turn off alarms, or Shake to wake. Get up your way with Wake.
BTC-E bitcoin price alerts
This app shows current BTC, LTC, MNC, PPC and other digital currencies exchange rates on BTC-E.com. You can monitor price changes and receive free push notifications to your iPhone and Apple Watch.
VideoBang
VideoBang is designed to send and receive your video files with “.mov” and “.mp4” formats from one device to another. You may play the video selected from your album that you recorded, or any you’ve received from another device.
Gif Me!
Gif Me! is the best way to create and share short video in animated GIF or MP4. It’s easy: capture a small moment with your built-in camera, and share it on social networks. You can apply an image filter, too.
Hands-free Browser
Getting your hands dirty? With this app you can surf the web without touching the screen. It’s fantastic for reading recipes while you cook, following repair instructions with greasy hands, working out, and more.
