Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Repost’n’Roll
Repost’n’Roll for Instagram let you share and repost your favorite Instagram posts from your friends, including the newly released Stories. Repost’n’Roll is the only app that allows you to repost Instagram Stories.
Six-Pack Abs
Six-Pack Abs by VGFIT helps you get in shape, lose belly fat, improve your core strength, and stay fit. Get your six-pack abs with the most intensive range of exercises you can perform at home, outside, and at the gym, with four levels of difficulty.
SwunMath
The Swun Math Model provides a math-facts application to reinforce foundational math skills and algebra readiness. This highly successful basic facts approach emphasizes the commutative property, inverse operations, and fact families to promote “automaticity.”
aTimeLogger 2
aTimeLogger 2 is the right solution for everyone — whether you’re a businesswoman with an intensive daily routine, a sportsperson training for an event, or a parent looking to control your children’s daily activities.
Coyn
Coyn is a simple, secure, and stylish way to manage your cash balance. Manage your money like it’s no one else’s business, and make sure you’re the only one who tracks your cash expenditures and earnings.
Relax Rain
Designed with simplicity in mind, Relax Rain is the simplest way to enjoy the relaxing and soothing sound of rain falling. Open up the app and sounds start playing automatically so you can relax, unwind, meditate, or just get some quiet time right away.
