Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion
YConvert Pro
YconvertPRO is the fastest way possible for converting units now with millions of users. The app was developed to be fast, easy to use, accurate, lightweight, designed for iOS 10 and yet easy to use.
Available on:
Six-Pack Abs
Six-Pack Abs by VGFIT helps you get in shape, lose belly fat, improve your core strength, and stay fit. Get your six-pack abs with the most intensive range of exercises you can perform at home, outside, and at the gym, with four levels of difficulty.
Available on:
Math Pro
Math Pro will take you through high-school Math and beyond. It is a powerful tool that is overflowing with the tutorials, examples, and solvers from Algebra Pro, Geometry Pro, Probability Pro, Statistics Pro, PreCalculus Pro, and Calculus Pro.
Available on:
21 — Birth Control
The best app to track your cycles and mood changes. Customizable, powerful, and intuitively designed, it will help you to control your cycles like a pro. Never miss your birth control pills again.
Available on:
Coyn
Coyn is a simple, secure, and stylish way to manage your cash balance. Manage your money like it’s no one else’s business, and make sure you’re the only one who tracks your cash expenditures and earnings.
Available on:
Prompts
More than 300,000 unique writing starting lines and creative writing prompts to inspire you and give you ideas for creative writing. Whether it’s poetry writing, journal writing, storytelling, or anything else.
Available on: