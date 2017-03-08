Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion
FotoMed
FotoMed is a handy mobile medical reference, medical image search, and photo comparison tool for health tracking.
Available on:
50mm
Create charming 50mm-photo style photographs with real-time vintage effects. These effects work great on selfies and other portraits but also for many other subjects.
Available on:
Backup Contacts
Backup Contacts is the easiest way to backup and restore your contacts all from your phone without needing a computer or synchronization.
Available on:
Photo Sharing
With Photo Sharing you can send as many photos as you want in one single email, even a whole album. Photo Sharing allows you to send far more than a normal email.
Available on:
Pro Camera
Enhance your photos with the effects of this photo editing app. The filters mimic analog processes, vintage optics, and wear and tear typical for traditional film photography.
Available on:
Jet Scanner
Tired of convoluted and unnecessarily complicated iOS Scanners? Look no further. With JetScanner, just scan, validate, and save as a PDF smoothly, without complications.
Available on: