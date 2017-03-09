Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Giffiti
Giffiti lets you add animated GIF stickers on your photos. Share your Giffitis through SMS, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, email, and more.
Simpler Pro
Simpler Pro is a completely redesigned contacts app that makes your address book light, smart, and user friendly.
Quick Fit
7 minutes is all it takes to get in shape with this scientifically proven, full-body workout.
noScroll
Maintain your privacy while showing friends and family photos on your phone. Simply select the photos you want to show, and those will be the only ones they can swipe between.
PhotoGram
PhotoGram makes it easy to repost your favorite photos and videos on Instagram while giving credit to the original Instagramer. All it takes is three simple steps.
QUIKchat
Enjoy fast and fun mobile conversations with your friends. Add a caption, snap a photo or a video, and send it to a friend.
