Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion
Fake a Text Conversation
This app will let you simulate a fake text message conversation that can get you out of potentially awkward situations. You can add photos to it and then a screenshot of the conversation is saved to your camera roll.
Available on:
Simpler Pro
Simpler Pro is a completely redesigned contacts app that makes your address book light, smart, and user friendly.
Available on:
Lock Notes Pro
Keep your most valuable, private, and secret notes away from prying eyes. Keep them all totally secret and safe. Store passwords, secrets, contacts, and more.
Available on:
IQ Test
Prove to your friends once and for all that you’re smarter than they are with this 39-question app that will give you an IQ score.
Available on:
ScanBee
ScanBee turns your iPhone into a portable scanner. It allows you to scan any document into a high quality PDF file.
Available on:
ICE Standard ER 911
The world’s number one emergency medical contact information app includes the ICE Standard 3 color-coded medical status to provide a baseline for triage and the ICE Standard ER 911 Screen Image for your lock screen wallpaper.
Available on: