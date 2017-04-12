Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Cloud Hub
Cloud Hub is a simple document reader and manager for the iOS platform. It allows you to download or upload files from clouds services like Box, Dropbox, OneDrive, Drive, and iCloud.
WikiLinks
WikiLinks is a fun and powerful way to discover everything Wikipedia has to offer, offering a fantastic multilingual and multimedia experience that includes an exclusive mind-map of your navigation, suggested YouTube videos, and more.
Videos in Video
Videos in Video is an easy video editor with fast editing features with which you can place multiples videos, photos, and music within an existing video.
Complete calendar
The new round calendar is a historic milestone in time presentation that shows us time in all its natural beauty. Its simplicity and clarity aside, it truly catches the eye with its amazing graphics and modern design.
DataFlow Pro
DataFlow helps you keep track of network data usage in real time. Never worry about exceeding your data cap.
Time Manager
Time Manager is an easy way to keep track of your daily activities. With one touch you can access all your common tasks and edit them at any time.
