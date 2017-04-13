Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
ShoppingList
ShoppingList is simply designed for the iPhone and iOS and is focused on user-friendliness. You can immediately use it without having to study a manual.
Daily Steps
Glorified step counting has come to the iPhone and Apple Watch. Daily Steps takes advantage of new iPhone features to make keeping on top of your step count as easy as can be.
OrasisHD
OrasisHD is a 1-shot HDR app. It takes an image and automatically transforms it to a well-exposed, natural-looking photo, simulating the way your eyes perceived the scenery at the moment the photo was taken.
Stress Guide
Developed by stress experts, the app measures and analyzes your daily stress level with the iPhone camera and gives you personalized tips on how to cope with stress.
Breathe Pro
Breathe Pro: Professional breathing training course. Breathe in and out to relax with gorgeous scenes from around the world and measure your stress resistance with your iPhone camera.
iPlayTo
Play photos, videos, and music from your iPhone/iPad to DLNA devices such as your Smart TV, AV Device, Sound Box, PC, or other phone.
