Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion
DataFlow
DataFlow helps you keep track of network data usage in real time. Never worry about exceeding your data cap.
Available on:
Smart Weather
This application promises to use the most sophisticated algorithms to provide users with the most direct and clear weather information.
Available on:
hueTube
See what chemical reactions will happen when Philips hue meets YouTube. Ornament your home with light effects created by Philips hue.
Available on:
CodeCracker
You have a 0.001 percent chance of cracking this five-digit code. But there are a few hints embedded somewhere in the app. You just have to find them.
Available on:
Emoji Camera
Emoji camera makes it easy and fun to turn your favorite moments into cool-looking memories. Emoji camera provide unique emojis and filters to inspire your imagination.
Available on:
VoiceAdvisor
This app gives you insight into all the various commands you could ask of Siri. With 35 categories, there are more than 500 commands here.
Available on: