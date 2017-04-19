Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Persistence
Persistence is a simple and easy to use goal and habit motivator and tracker. Its smart reminders and views help you set and keep goals and track your habits.
Pret a Template
Ideas come up all the time. Registering them instantly in our inseparable mobile devices has become a habit, and now you can sketch them with this app.
M Stopwatch
This is simple, straightforward implementation of multiple stopwatches in a single list. The look and style is patterned after the native iOS stopwatch for consistency.
Secret Apps Pro
Secret Apps Pro disguises itself as a normal iOS folder — it’s password-protected, and it will snap photos of anyone trying to pry inside.
Wallz Wallpapers
Wallz claims to have the best Retina HD Wallpapers for iPhone 6s/6s Plus, iPad and iPad Pro with over 100,000 HD retina wallpapers or backgrounds.
eDI Pro
Easy Downloader is like an all-in-one Download Manager app with fast download capabilities and file management features. It includes an audio player with playlists, video player, ad blocker, and more.
