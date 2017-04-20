Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Pointillisted
Be an electronic Georges Seurat! The Pointillisted app generates pointillist artwork using images from the Photo Library, including those shared in iCloud.
Remote Control
Turn your iPhone or iPad into the ultimate remote control for your Mac. Take full control over your Mac — use your iOS device as a trackpad and keyboard, or launch any app from anywhere within your home.
50mm
Create charming 50mm photo-style photographs with real-time vintage effects. These effects work great on selfies and other portraits but also for many other subjects.
Bokeh Photo Effects
Bokeh Photo Effects allows you to enjoy instant light bokeh effects, analog film, and real vintage filters.
Wake Up with Motivation
Get your day started on the right foot, feel energized, and get motivated for success with this program from Rachael Meddows. Be productive and start your day with confidence.
Extreme Week Calendar
This app gives you a 7-day week view and inline day view to add great features not found in the default calendar.
