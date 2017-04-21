Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Bill Assistant
With this app, you can see which bills are due soon, see how much you are due to pay, keep a record of your payments and have Bill Assistant remind you when your bills are due.
DayCostPro
Three seconds a bill. This app promises to be fast, secure, and easy to use, and will help you keep your finances in order.
EXIF Viewer
EXIF Viewer is beautiful app for professional photographers who are serious about their work. It’s a universal app, buy once, use on all your iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch).
Total Returns
This app is specifically built to bring out one of the most important dimensions of asset returns: Total Returns. This includes dividends or bond interest, which when excluded, can cause ranking inversion and under-allocation to low volatility assets.
YConvert Pro
YconvertPRO offers you a solution with the new currency-conversion feature. The built-in calculator lets you easily use YconvertPRO without the need to exit the application for calculations.
Extreme Week Calendar
This app gives you a 7-day week view and inline day view to add great features not found in the default calendar.
