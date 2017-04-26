Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
System Activity Monitor
Take a deep dive into your iPhone to see what’s going on inside. The System Activity Monitor App is an iOS activity monitor that provides a unique Dashboard view for all iOS devices.
gTasks Pro
Sync your tasks with Google and across your Apple devices. Keep tabs on all your Google tasks and your calendar in one place.
FoxResume
FoxResume is a utility that helps you create your resume instantly so that you can get the job you wish. No need to sit and waste your time formatting and aligning your resume. Get FoxResume, fill your details, and generate your resume.
Direction Compass
This map is also a compass and orients itself automatically. Find your exact position in your district, your city, or your country.
Thermo-Hygrometer is a weather app, using GPS location. It displays outside temperature, humidity, air pressure, and THI of current location.
Beep
Want to censor swearing in a video? Or want to make an unnecessary censorship video? Do both or either with this app.
Magnifier Flash
Pick your iPhone to transform it instantly into a magnifying glass with a flashlight that comes in full screen with light and with no wasted screen space.
