Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Cameraxis
Cameraxis loaded with addictive fonts, impressive artworks, amazing filters, fantastic overlays, and many more awesome features that will spark imagination to create professional-quality images.
ToonCamera
ToonCamera is an amazing video and photography app that turns your world into a live cartoon. Apply real-time cartoon and art effects to your camera feed to create instant works of art.
DayCost
It takes just three seconds to deal with a bill with this app. It promises to be fast, secure, and easy to use, and pops up in your notification center when you need it.
Briefcase Pro
Briefcase is an all-in-one document reader and manager for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. It can import files from email attachments, GoogleDrive, Dropbox, SkyDrive, Box, and more.
Pixagram
Create stunning images easily with Pixagram, and share them to your favorite social network. Add unique filters, effect, and frames to create a great design piece.
Pro.Calendar
This is the organizer for business owners, real estate agents, freelancers, contractors, and project managers. Get a unified view for all calendars, appointments, to-do lists, checklists, tasks, and more.
