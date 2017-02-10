Samsung Civil War: Which is better, the Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge?

Samsung’s two flagships have much in common, but there are some key differences. You can read our full reviews for the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 Edge to learn which one you want, but we thought a head-to-head comparison might make your decision a little easier.

On the surface, Galaxy S7 Edge boasts a bigger screen and two edges. The standard S7, on the other hand, has a traditional design and a more petite frame. Both are excellent phones that are more than worthy of filling your pocket, but which one is right for you? Below are key differences between the two Galaxies.

Specs and camera

When it comes to specs, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are evenly matched. Both U.S. models rock Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processors and 4GB of RAM, which result in super speedy performance. The European counterparts for the S7 and S7 Edge have Samsung’s Exynos octa-core onboard, which is said to be weaker than the Qualcomm chips, but not noticeably so. The two Galaxies also have special water cooling systems inside to keep the heat down while gaming or taking on processor-heavy tasks, though both do get warm in your hand. In terms of performance, these two are completely tied.

Both phones start at 32GB of storage and support expandable storage via MicroSD cards up to 200GB, so there’s no difference there, either. The 12-megapixel, dual-pixel back cameras on the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are among the best smartphone cameras you can find. The f/1.7 aperture and the 1.4µm dual-pixels allow more light to enter the sensor and result in stunning photos in an array of lighting conditions.

As usual, Samsung’s camera app is fast and capable, and the new dual-pixel tech boosts low-light performance to entirely new levels. Although it can occasionally blow out night time shots, the camera typically takes great shots with very little light. Sometimes the resulting pictures are even better than ones taken with the iPhone 6S Plus, which is a fantastic feat. The front-facing 5-megapixel cameras are equally matched and take decent selfies.

Spec-wise, these two are tied.

Specs winner: Tie