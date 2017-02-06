Find your phone with these helpful tracking tips

If you need to track down a cell phone, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re simply trying to track the location of your lost phone or you’re a secret agent who needs to gain intel on the whereabouts of a crooked diplomat, we’re here to give you the information you need to get the job done.

It’ll be easier if you’re trying to track a smartphone, but there are ways to locate older phones as well, so don’t give up hope if you’re still rocking a first-gen Motorola RAZR – we’ve still got your back.

Tracking your phone before you lose it

If you’re here just to prepare for the day that you lose your phone (which for many is inevitable), then you’re ahead of the game. If you’ve got a smartphone, consider installing the apps listed below

For smartphones..

There are several app choices available for your phone, but also remember to set up any included phone-locating software that comes with your device. That includes Find My iPhone, Android Device Manager, and Samsung’s Find My Mobile. Head to the next section for more details. If you’re looking for more choice, try these out:

Prey Prey is free to use for up to three devices, there are paid plans for more, and the service can be used for both computers and phones. After you sign up for the service, you simply sync your devices with it, sit back, and relax. The day that your phone goes missing, all you’ll have to do is find a computer, log into your account, and start tracking. Prey runs discreetly in the background and won’t track your phone’s location until you tell it to, so there’s no need to worry about your privacy while the phone is in your possession. We recommend this for any Android or iOS device, as well as any Mac, Windows, or Linux PC. Download now for: iOS Android Lookout Lookout combines security, tracking, and anti-virus/malware protection. There are several interesting features, such as the system recording a phone’s last location right before the battery dies, a chance to backup contact data before a remote erase, and it’ll even snap a photo of any would-be thief and email it to you along with location data. There’s a free two-week trial, after which it’ll cost $3 per month. Download now for: iOS Android Avast Anti-Theft This app is designed to deal with theft and has a ton of free features. You can remotely lock or wipe your smartphone, or listen remotely to find the thieves who took your device. You can also use it to activate stealth mode on your device, so that the thief doesn’t know Avast is protecting your phone. Avast provides SIM card change notifications, too, and the company offers similar services for Android, Mac, and PC. Download now for: Android Cerberus anti theft

Cerberus is a feature-rich app, and one of the best anti-theft apps you can get. It’s free to try, but you’ll have to pay $6 for a lifetime license. The app offers numerous ways to track and control your smartphone via the website, and even via SMS. You can also sound an alarm, even if your device in silent mode, and lock it with a unique code. Additional features include the ability to record audio remotely and snap photos of anyone trying to use your phone. Location history is just a plus. Download now for: Android

For non-smartphones…

We recommend using a GPS tracking service. There are many different options out there, but AccuTracking is our current favorite.