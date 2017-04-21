Weekly Rewind: Conquering Everest with Snapchat, and is the Galaxy S8 worth it?

A lot can happen in a week when it comes to tech. The constant onslaught of news makes it nigh impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top 10 tech stories, from our review of the Samsung Galaxy S8 to how you can stay cool this summer — it’s all here.
Samsung Galaxy S8 review
The Galaxy S8 is worth the hype and the wait we endured since the release of the year-old Galaxy S7 Edge (which frankly looks dated now with its home button). But in a time where you can get a fantastic smartphone for $400 or less, is it worth dropping $750 or more on the S8? We think so, if only for its brilliant screen, but it is a big ask if money is tight. The Galaxy S8 has exceptional build quality, design, and a stellar displays, not to mention plenty of power to crush any task. Let’s take a closer look.
To conquer Everest an astonishing 7th time, this climber is going high tech
Over the past nine years, professional climber and mountain guide Adrian Ballinger summitted Mount Everest, Earth’s highest mountain, six times, with two ascents coming in the span of just three weeks. Ballinger sets himself apart from the budding crowd of climbers taking to the Nepalese peak rests with his unique approach to each climb. Ballinger and climbing partner Cory Richards made headlines last year after Snapchatting their way to the summit, making use of the peak’s 3G wireless network access along the way.
Don’t dread hot, sticky summer nights — use the Bfan to stay cool in bed
We’ve been awaiting its return for months, but now that summer is nearly here, we could probably do without nights sweating into our sheets. But fret not; you can still enjoy all the perks of summer without its nocturnal drawbacks thanks to the Bfan, a bed-cooling system that will help you stay dry and sweat-free without wasting tons of energy (not to mention money). The clever solution for hot sleepers has already fared remarkably well on both Kickstarter and Indiegogo, where it raised a total of nearly $800,000.
Facebook’s newest tech will let you type with your brain and hear with your skin
Facebook has some pretty surprising ideas about the future of communication, and they extend far beyond news feeds and even augmented reality. During day two of its F8 developer conference, the social media giant announced that its Building 8 hardware lab is working on technology that will allow you to type with your thoughts and hear through your skin.
From lab-grown steaks to plant-based blood, science is taking the animal out of meat
Over the past few years, a handful of enterprising startups have sprung up with the goal of creating animal-free meat. There are several big players in this space, with some growing meat in petri dishes and others developing new and innovative ways to use plants in meat-substitute products. In this article, we’ll take you on a tour of some of the biggest players in the space, and explore the innovative ways they’re hoping to solve the carnivore’s conundrum.