Weekly Rewind: Conquering Everest with Snapchat, and is the Galaxy S8 worth it?

A lot can happen in a week when it comes to tech. The constant onslaught of news makes it nigh impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top 10 tech stories, from our review of the Samsung Galaxy S8 to how you can stay cool this summer — it’s all here.

Samsung Galaxy S8 review The Galaxy S8 is worth the hype and the wait we endured since the release of the year-old Galaxy S7 Edge (which frankly looks dated now with its home button). But in a time where you can get a fantastic smartphone for $400 or less, is it worth dropping $750 or more on the S8? We think so, if only for its brilliant screen, but it is a big ask if money is tight. The Galaxy S8 has exceptional build quality, design, and a stellar displays, not to mention plenty of power to crush any task. Let’s take a closer look. Read the full story here.

To conquer Everest an astonishing 7th time, this climber is going high tech Over the past nine years, professional climber and mountain guide Adrian Ballinger summitted Mount Everest, Earth’s highest mountain, six times, with two ascents coming in the span of just three weeks. Ballinger sets himself apart from the budding crowd of climbers taking to the Nepalese peak rests with his unique approach to each climb. Ballinger and climbing partner Cory Richards made headlines last year after Snapchatting their way to the summit, making use of the peak’s 3G wireless network access along the way. Read the full story here.

Facebook’s newest tech will let you type with your brain and hear with your skin Facebook has some pretty surprising ideas about the future of communication, and they extend far beyond news feeds and even augmented reality. During day two of its F8 developer conference, the social media giant announced that its Building 8 hardware lab is working on technology that will allow you to type with your thoughts and hear through your skin. Read the full story here.