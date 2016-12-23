Weekly Rewind: Napping on planes, Lucid’s Air EV, Facebook and Obama tackle AI

In the tech world, a lot happens in a week. So much news goes on that it’s almost impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of the top 10 tech stories from this week. Everything from what to binge watch on Netflix this holiday season to the conclusion of Samsung’s investigation into the Galaxy Note 7, it’s all here.

LG’s Korean headquarters is a real-life Wonka factory, and we got the golden ticket

You’ve heard of those facilities where highly guarded trade secrets are kept under lock and key? Where security is fierce, where nobody gets in or out without prior approval, where products are hidden under sheets or disguised to prevent spies from even glimpsing the next generation gear? Well, get ready. Tech titan LG brought Digital Trends along on an exclusive tour of several of those sites halfway around the globe — and we’re opening the doors and bringing you inside with us. Read the full story here.

End of the line: Samsung reportedly concludes internal investigation Earlier this year, Samsung promised to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the Galaxy Note 7’s malfunction and reveal the results to the public, a commitment which it recently reaffirmed. According to a new report, it won’t be long: the company has completed its internal investigation and has sent the report to the Korea Testing Laboratory and the American safety organization UL. Read the full story here.

Zuckerberg uses his Morgan Freeman-voiced digital butler in funny new video Having revealed how he built his AI assistant, dubbed “Jarvis,” Mark Zuckerberg has now shared a set of weird and wonderful new videos showcasing the digital butler in action. The first clip is an often-hilarious introduction to Zuckerberg’s custom-built software that serves as both a demo for its various functions and as a showcase for the Facebook CEO’s frankly awful acting chops. Fortunately, Zuck’s thespian skills (or lack thereof) are played for laughs in the video, which comes across as parody of a consumer tech device ad. Read the full story here.