Super Bowl trailer for 'Stranger Things' reveals Season 2 footage and premiere date

Caution: spoilers ahead!

Ever since the first trailer for the Netflix series Stranger Things debuted, there was major buzz around the nostalgia-driven thriller about a group of kids in the 1980s who get caught up in a terrifying mystery involving a telekinetic girl, otherworldly dimensions, and a monster unleashed on their small town. For those who binged their way through the first season, one of the biggest remaining mysteries was whether the acclaimed show created by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer would indeed get a second season.

Much to the delight of sci-fi fans of all kinds, that question has now been answered with the announcement of a second season coming in 2017.

So what do we know about the show’s impending return? Here are all the details so far.

A super trailer and a scary release date

Fans of Stranger Things were the big winners during this year’s Super Bowl, as Netflix revealed the first footage from the second season of the series and its release date during the NFL’s championship game.

Kicking off with an excerpt from a classic ’80s television commercial, the television spot for Stranger Things featured a fast-paced montage of scenes teasing what’s to come for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the gang from Hawkins, Indiana.

The ad concluded with official confirmation of the season’s (fitting) premiere date: Halloween.

It looks like October 31 will be more scary than usual this year.