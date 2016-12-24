Our 15 favorite photo bags for every budget

After spending hundreds — if not thousands — of dollars on camera equipment, the last thing you want to do is damage said equipment by not properly storing and transporting it. Much like laptop bags, there are thousands of camera bags on the market just waiting to safely house your gear. To make your decision easier, we’ve rounded up 15 of our favorite camera bags for photographers of all levels. From a rugged backcountry backpack to a luxurious leather messenger, you shouldn’t have trouble finding a bag to fit your needs and your budget. (We reference DSLRs in this article, but these bags will also accommodate mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras.)

AmazonBasics Medium DSLR Gadget Bag ($18) If you want protection without any unnecessary bells and whistles, look no further than Amazon’s very own Medium DSLR Bag. It can hold one DSLR and two lenses, and even has a dedicated slot for a 12-inch tablet. It might not offer the most robust protection or stand up to brutal environments, but it gets the job done if you have a small kit. The best part is its price — only $18. That’s a lot of bang for your buck. Buy one now from: Amazon

Lowepro Tahoe BP 150 ($59+) Lowepro is one of the most well-respected names in the camera bag industry. And with good reason: They produce quality bags at an affordable price point. One of the best example of this is Lowepro’s Tahoe BP 150 backpack. Capable of holding a DSLR, two lenses, a flash, and plenty of accessories, it’s a great backpack from one of the most trusted in the business. Buy one now from: Amazon B&H Photo

Case Logic DSB–101 ($107) A camera bag doesn’t have to look fancy to get the job done. All it needs to do is securely house your expensive camera gear. And that’s exactly what Case Logic’s Luminosity Medium DSLR backpack does. At around $100, it offers quite the value considering it’s capable of holding a DSLR, up to five lenses, 12-inch tablet, and other accessories. Buy one now from: Amazon

Incase DSLR Pro Sling Pack ($170) If aesthetic appeal is as important to you as keeping your gear safe, Incase has you covered with its DSLR Pro Sling Pack. With its minimal design and simple sling style access, it’s a great bag that’s capable of holding a DSLR with an attached lens, a second lens, a 15-inch laptop, a tablet, and small accessories. For times when Mother Nature isn’t as kind as you were hoping, it comes with an integrated rainfly to keep your gear dry. Buy one now from: InCase Amazon