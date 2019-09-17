Amazon begins pre-orders of the Apple Watch Series 5 with surprise sale



Amazon’s competitive pricing of Apple devices is beginning to extend to brand-new devices. Even though the Apple Watch Series 5 isn’t due out until September 20, Amazon has cut prices up to $50 off retail on select models. The sale is only on five specific models.

The best savings is on the Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Milanese Loop 44mm GPS+Cellular model, marked down to $749 from $799. These aren’t the only sales on brand-new Apple devices, either. Amazon is discounting the new iPad by up to $30, and the latest iPad Air is also on sale as well.

If those prices are still out of reach, don’t worry, as even some of the cheapest Apple Watch Series 5’s are on sale, with savings from $14 to as much as $50. Here are the ones we found:

Series 5 GPS

Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band 40mm – $385

– $385 Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band 44mm – $415

– $415 Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band 44mm – $415

Series 5 GPS+Cellular

Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band 40mm – $649

We also spotted coupons on other models which were not on sale, and that could be applied in order to save up to an additional $9 or so. We were not eligible for the coupon for some reason, but you may be. Just look for a checkbox below the price and be sure to have that checked before you add it to your cart.

Why buy the Apple Watch Series 5?

So is the Series 5 a good value? We think so, and there are a few features to take note of. While the design of the watch is all but the same, the display is now ‘always on.’ While you might think that would drain the battery (and Apple Watches do lag somewhat behind their counterparts here), a lower-refresh rate in this mode allows the Series 5 to maintain the same 18-hour battery life of the previous generation, though. Apple did also add a few brand new titanium and ceramic finish options, but Amazon’s not selling those right now, unfortunately. If you want those models, you’ll have to buy direct from Apple at full price.

The Apple Watch now has a compass and international emergency calling on all GPS+Cellular models, so you’ll have no problem getting through to first responders almost anywhere in the world. We’re especially excited about the compass functionality, making this watch even more useful than before for outdoor fitness activities.

In every case, we recommend you take advantage of these deals right now, as it’s extremely rare to see decent sales on new Apple products without some catch.

If you miss these deals, don’t fret. There are tons of other deals right now on many tech gadgets, too, so be sure to check out our curated deals page.

