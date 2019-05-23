Apple Watch Series 3 and Samsung Gear Sport get price cuts in Amazon sale

Share

Smartwatches have never been more in style, with wearables experiencing a steady climb in popularity in recent years. While Apple remains atop the market with its Watch Series 4, fans are still flocking to score older models like the Watch Series 3 at more affordable rates. Rival Samsung, not to be outdone, offers an array of smartwatch options from their Galaxy Watch and Samsung Gear series.

Now, you can decide for yourself which watch works for you, with the Apple Watch Series 3 and the Samsung Gear Sport both receiving deep discounts ($80 off and $130 off, respectively) on Amazon in advance of Memorial Day. The clock is ticking, so make sure to score yours now.

Apple Watch Series 3 — $199

The Apple Watch 3 was introduced in 2017 and immediately took the smartwatch sector by storm, helping Apple become the biggest seller of watches, of any kind, in the world. The Watch Series 3 is offered in 38mm or 42mm sizes, though only the smaller size, with GPS only, is on sale through Amazon’s current deal.

Though more limited than the GPS+cellular model, the Watch Series 3 is a solid smartwatch with all the tools that made people want to use wearables in the first place. A dual-core s3 processor and the WatchOS 5 operating system power this sleek, aluminum-encased smartwatch. Built-in GPS and barometric altimeter make verifying your location a breeze. An accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart sensor track health and motion data, with the 18-hour battery life letting you go all day without worry of powering down. While the GPS-only Watch Series 3 may no longer be among Apple’s top offerings, it’s pretty hard to pass up at the current price of just $199.

Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch — $167

Samsung fans need no longer to Apple, Fitbit, and others for their smartwatch needs. The Samsung Gear series includes some seriously good smartwatches, and the rugged Samsung Gear Sport is a sturdy and solid option. All-day accurate activity tracking includes a GPS, heart rate monitor, calorie counting capabilities, personal fitness coaching, and more. Spin the bezel to unlock your Gear Sport’s full potential, enabling you to receive and reply to texts, check your calendar, and connect compatible smart devices like your TV, lights, and more.

Like the name suggests, the Samsung Gear Sport is a smartwatch meant for action, with water-resistance of up 50 meters letting you track all of your undersea activities. For athletes, outdoorsmen, or anyone on the go, the Gear Sport is a great smartwatch choice, and at a mere $167 now, even the most ardent Apple loyalists might be tempted to take it for a spin.

Looking to spend more time on smartwatches? Check out our best smartwatches of 2019, May savings on Apple Watches, and more Memorial Day deals.