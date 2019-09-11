Apple

Apple just dropped the iPhone XR down to $599 — here’s how to get it

By
iphone xr app store
iPhone XR Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Apple continues to impress us with every new smartphone, but it’s no secret that flagship models are only getting more expensive — the iPhone X and XS were two of the priciest devices yet, ringing in at a grand for the standard models. Thankfully, Apple understands that many people don’t want to pay that much for a smartphone, and so the company rolled out the awesome (and more affordable) iPhone XR last year. Apple has also just slashed the price of the iPhone XR in the wake of its September event, letting you grab one now for $599 – or even cheaper with a trade-in.

The new series of 2019 iPhones — the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max — were just revealed at the big Apple event this Tuesday. The iPhone 11 Pro is the new flagship and ships with a sticker price of $1,000 (a trend which started with the iPhone X in 2017), while the iPhone 11 is the follow-up to the iPhone XR as Apple’s “budget” offering. The iPhone 11 will still set you back $700, though, so new device launches like this are the best time outside of seasonal sales to score a deal on last-gen devices like the iPhone XR.

Our review team was very impressed with the iPhone XR, stating that it’s the easy choice for anybody who wants the iPhone experience without the flagship iPhone price. The iPhone XR naturally features the beautiful display, build quality, and fit and finish that Apple is well-known for, but our review also cited its intuitive interface, excellent camera, snappy hardware performance, and all-day battery life as other notable high points. In short: The iPhone XR is pretty much the complete package and one that’s considerably more budget-friendly than premium flagships, which seem to keep getting more expensive every year.

The iPhone XR is even more affordable right now, with Apple having just slashed the price following the iPhone 11 reveal. The Apple Store has the XR available in all six body colors for just $599 (which you can finance in increments of $25 per month), but if you have a qualifying iPhone in good condition to trade-in, you can get your iPhone XR for cheaper still. Eligible trade-in devices include every model of the iPhone since the SE.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, back-to-school savings, and much more on our curated deals page.

Editors' Recommendations

Why iPhone 11’s $699 price tag is the most important news out of Apple’s event

iPhone 11 Price | Apple September 2019 Event Keynote

Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs. iPhone XS vs. iPhone X: Is it time to upgrade?

iphone 11 pro max review apple hands on jc front 1

Where to buy the new Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max announced hero shot | Apple September 2019 Event Keynote

Score 76% off this Apple 4-in-1 charging dock with wireless charger on Amazon

xdodd 4 in 1 charging dock amazon deal four one station

The best iPhone 11 Pro cases to protect the smallest new iPhone

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max hero shot soaked it water | Apple September 2019 Event Keynote

MacOS Catalina to launch in October despite absence at Apple keynote

everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 macos catalina

Here’s where you can buy the brand new Apple Watch Series 5

New Apple Watch Studio lets you mix and match watches and bands