Apple continues to impress us with every new smartphone, but it’s no secret that flagship models are only getting more expensive — the iPhone X and XS were two of the priciest devices yet, ringing in at a grand for the standard models. Thankfully, Apple understands that many people don’t want to pay that much for a smartphone, and so the company rolled out the awesome (and more affordable) iPhone XR last year. Apple has also just slashed the price of the iPhone XR in the wake of its September event, letting you grab one now for $599 – or even cheaper with a trade-in.

The new series of 2019 iPhones — the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max — were just revealed at the big Apple event this Tuesday. The iPhone 11 Pro is the new flagship and ships with a sticker price of $1,000 (a trend which started with the iPhone X in 2017), while the iPhone 11 is the follow-up to the iPhone XR as Apple’s “budget” offering. The iPhone 11 will still set you back $700, though, so new device launches like this are the best time outside of seasonal sales to score a deal on last-gen devices like the iPhone XR.

Our review team was very impressed with the iPhone XR, stating that it’s the easy choice for anybody who wants the iPhone experience without the flagship iPhone price. The iPhone XR naturally features the beautiful display, build quality, and fit and finish that Apple is well-known for, but our review also cited its intuitive interface, excellent camera, snappy hardware performance, and all-day battery life as other notable high points. In short: The iPhone XR is pretty much the complete package and one that’s considerably more budget-friendly than premium flagships, which seem to keep getting more expensive every year.

The iPhone XR is even more affordable right now, with Apple having just slashed the price following the iPhone 11 reveal. The Apple Store has the XR available in all six body colors for just $599 (which you can finance in increments of $25 per month), but if you have a qualifying iPhone in good condition to trade-in, you can get your iPhone XR for cheaper still. Eligible trade-in devices include every model of the iPhone since the SE.

