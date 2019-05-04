Digital Trends
Amazon cuts prices of select Apple Watch Series 4 smartwatches once again

Ed Oswald
We already rounded up the best Apple Watch deals from around the web recently, but Amazon has just cut prices once again on select models of both the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS and GPS Plus Cellular by another $35. With the additional discount, these models are now $50 off retail.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is the best yet, with faster processors and a better screen, which makes the larger screen first introduced in Series 3 watches all the more impressive. It also includes improved health-tracking options (the ECG functionality is pretty awesome), a walkie-talkie feature, and a podcast app.

Where the Series 4 really shines is in the GPS Plus Cellular version. I own one, and have found myself leaving my phone at home more and more. I also see it as a way to reduce screen time — yet stay connected enough to respond to texts, emails, and so forth. Instead of burying my face in my phone, I’m just quickly glancing at important notifications and then back into the real world.

So which styles are on sale? We did a bit of digging to find out.

Among the GPS-only models, the $349 sale price on the 40mm size is good on the Silver Aluminium Case with Seashell Sport Loop, Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band, and Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Loop. The $379 sale price on the 44mm sizes are good on the Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band and Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Loop styles.

With the GPS Plus Cellular models, the $449 sale price on 40mm sizes is good on the Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band and Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band. The Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band is also on sale for $649.

On 44mm sizes, there are sales which bring the price down to $479 for the Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Band, Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sand Sport Loop, Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band, Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band and the Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Loop. The Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band is on sale for $699.

We’ll continue to monitor other styles to see if they are added to the sale, but as of right now, any style not listed is still full price. Of course, keep checking back to our deals page for more great deals on smartwatches and all other kinds of tech.

