Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
911 Help SMS
Know where you are during an emergency before calling 911. The App will inform you of alternative 911 numbers in other countries.
System Activity Monitor
Take a deep dive into your iPhone/iPad to see whats going on inside. System Activity Monitor App, is an iOS activity monitor that provides a unique Dashboard view for for all of iOS devices. It is the best activity monitor of its kind for iOS devices.
Tahrir
Tahrir is the ultimate tool to write on images. You can use built-in fonts, backgrounds, and colors, or use your own.
Magnifier Flash
Just pick up your iPhone to transform it instantly into a magnifying glass with flashlight that comes in full screen with light and no wasted screen space.
GeoMEMO
GeoMEMO allows you to write memos on a map, against your current location or favorite place. Memos can contain addresses, telephone numbers, photos, URLs, and more, and they can also be classified into any category of your choice.
My Own Clock
Customize the way you tell time with this extremely personalized app. You can use any image from your Camera Roll as the background for your clock, and choose from eight fonts and several colors and textures.
