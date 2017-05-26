Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
5coins
5coins is a simple, beautiful, and smart app for tracking your daily expenses. It lets you know how much you are spending, and when and where your money goes.
PureBlock
Are you sick and tired of popup ads, unwanted page redirects and many more annoying advertisements on the internet? PureBlock is the perfect solution for you.
Magic Window
Turn your iPhone or iPad into a window with a million-dollar view. Enjoy beautiful timelapse views with relaxing ambient soundtracks. Perfect for your desk, night stand, flat panel, or Apple TV. Includes weather, alarm clock, wake to music, sleep timer, and more.
Adrian James Bootcamp
Adrian James Bootcamp has been named the toughest 15-minute bootcamp on the planet. Download the chart-topping app to increase strength, burn fat and boost your energy levels.
Who Was?
How well do you know historical figures and pop icons? Download today and put your knowledge to the test.
Smart Merge Pro
Smart Merge Pro easily helps you detect and merge duplicate contacts. Clean up, backup, and otherwise manage your address book with a single tap.
