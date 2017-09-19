Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Remote Control
Turn your iPhone or iPad into the ultimate remote control for your Mac. Use your iOS device as a trackpad and keyboard or launch any app from anywhere within your home.
Thunderspace
During the day, Thunderspace won’t let you focus on all the noise around you. And at night it will make you very sleepy. Do not use while operating a machine, vehicle, or star destroyer.
Tadaa SLR
Now you can shoot SLR-quality photos wherever you are, all with your iPhone. Use this app and just point, focus, and end up with a high-quality photograph.
RadOnc Reference
This is the first comprehensive iPhone reference application for Radiation Oncologists. This project is intended to be a collaborative effort. Feedback and suggestions from the RadOnc community will directly inform new development efforts.
Orderly
Orderly is designed based on how the human-mind visualizes to-do lists. It is an incredibly easy-to-use to-do list app that features a user-friendly interface, seamless cloud sync, and location based reminders.
Grab for Dropbox
This app downloads all the photos and videos from a Dropbox link or shared folder. You can either paste in a link without signing into Dropbox, or sign in and pick a shared folder.
