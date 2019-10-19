Black Friday is still six weeks away, but Walmart slashed prices on an inviting selection of Apple products. There are deals on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Beats headphones by Dr. Dre. There’s also a free one-year subscription offer for Apple TV+, the new Netflix-like streaming service that launches November 1.

Walmart’s early Apple sale underscores the strategy of watching the retailer’s website for unannounced deals on the lead up to Black Friday. This sale doesn’t pop up when you go to Walmart’s site. I found out about these deals via an email I received as a Walmart shopper — another good reason to share your email address with merchants you shop regularly. We’ll continue to monitor the major sites and watch our emails for hints about unannounced sales and pass news of the deals on to you. Whether you’re getting a head start on holiday gift shopping or upgrading your tech, these nine deals can help you save up to $300.

Apple iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 11 and 11 Pro savings offer — $100 off

Walmart’s exclusive savings offer on Apple’s new iPhone 11 or 11 Pro can save you $100 of the cash price if you finance the phone with AT&T or Verizon only. The deal isn’t for cash buyers, but for people who buy the phone on an installment plan. Quantities may be limited, and this deal is valid through November 21, 2019.

Buying a phone with this offer also qualifies you for an Apple TV+ free one-year subscription (see below).

Straight Talk Apple iPhone 6s Prepaid Smartphone with 32GB — $150 off

If you’re in the market for a prepaid phone, you can save 50% on this 32GB iPhone 6s. The 6s has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a 12MP camera that can shoot 4K video at 30fps, and Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay. Normally priced at $299, the Straight Talk Apple iPhone 6s Prepaid is just $149 during this sale. Buying this phone also qualifies you for an Apple TV+ free one-year subscription (see below).

Apple iPad deals

Buying an iPad qualifies you for an Apple TV+ free one-year subscription (see below).

Apple iPad (6th Gen) 128GB Wi-Fi — $100 off

Here’s an excellent deal on a 9.7-inch iPad with a Multi-Touch display, a 1.2 MP FaceTime HD camera, an 8MP iSight Camera, Touch ID, and Apple Pay. Normally priced at $329, the 6th generation iPad Wi-Fi with 128GB is just $229 for this sale.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB — $300 off

This powerful iPad Pro Wi-Fi version runs up to 10 hours on a battery charge. Standout features include a 10.5-inch Retina display, Touch ID fingerprint sensor, a 12 MP camera with 4K video, a 7MP FaceTime HD camera, and four-speaker audio. Normally priced at $999, the iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 512GB is just $699 during this sale.

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS – 38mm – Sport Band – Aluminum Case — $10 off

Use the Apple Watch Series 3’s GPS and altimeter to track how far and how high you travel. Track your heart rate, fitness level, and manage your day. Normally priced at $199, the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 is $189 in this deal. This is the least expensive way you can start taking advantage of Apple Watch functions and convenience.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular – 42mm – Sport Band – Aluminum Case — $80 off

A little larger than the 38mm Apple Watch 3 above, this model includes cellular connectivity so you can stay in touch without needing your phone by your side all the time. Normally priced at $409, this sports watch and intelligent activity tracker is just $329 during this sale.

Beats by Dr. Dre deals

Whether you prefer headphones or earphones, Dr. Dre’s wireless audio listening devices can power your workouts with professional-quality sound.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones – Navy — $50 off

Designed with sweat and water resistance, the Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones won’t hold you back. You can enjoy up to nine hours of listening per charge via a wireless Bluetooth connection. Carry the charging case with you and just five minutes of charging can give you another 90 minutes of listening time. Normally priced at $250, the Powerbeats Pro is $200 during this sale.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – Beats Pop Collection — $101 off

From Dre’s pop collection, the Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones can play all day long, with up to 40 hours of playback time per battery charge. The cushioned ear cups, tunable acoustics, and on-ear controls let you keep listening to quality sound and take or make phone calls when you need to. Normally at $300, the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are $199 with this deal.

Apple TV+ deals

Apple’s TV+ streaming service will be available starting November 1.

Apple TV+ subscription offer — One year free ($60 off)

Subscriptions to Apple TV+ are usually $5 a month. With this deal, if you purchase an eligible Apple device, you can claim a free one-year subscription. You must sign up for the subscription within three months of buying an Apple device. Qualifying Apple devices include any new Apple iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, or Mac that can run the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS. This offer applies to new Apple devices purchased after September 10, 2019. You can share the subscription with up to five family members.

Normally $60 for a one-year subscription, this offer gives you a full year free with a qualifying Apple device purchase. When the year is up, the subscription will continue at normal rates until canceled. You can cancel an Apple TV+ subscription at any time.

