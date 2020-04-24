  1. Buying Guides

Best Mother’s Day gift ideas for May 2020: Tech gadgets, gift baskets, and more

By

Mother’s Day is on May 10 and if you want to gift your mom something unique, we’re rounding up the must-have gifts and gift ideas for this special holiday. Though we should celebrate the wonderful superwoman in our life every day, Mother’s Day just comes once a year, and finding a gift can be super stressful. Unless they tell you exactly what they want there are just too many options out there to choose from.

Mother’s Day might still be a couple of weeks away but you can get a head start on searching for a one-of-a-kind gift and get it delivered in time. While bouquets and flowers are always a great option, if you want to beat the traditional flowers and cards, we’ve selected some top picks to really wow her this year. And if you’re shopping for a new mom in the family, a mother-in-law, or any lovely lady you call “Mom”, we have you covered with the perfect gift selections.

Top trending gifts

These top smart home gadgets never go out of style. iRobot Roomba is one of the best-known brands for robot vacuums. If you’re looking for the latest and greatest, the ones below are definitely worth investing in for a more connected and manageable home.

iRobot Roomba s9 Robot Vacuum

$899.99
Expires soon
Looking for a premium tech gadget for mom? Roomba is top of the line when it comes to robot vacuums and the s9 is a deep cleaning smart robot you want in your home. It cleans carpets and hard floors.
Buy at iRobot
iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum

$599.99
Expires soon
You can forget about vacuuming for months when you set your Roomba on a set schedule. This robot vacuum is great for picking up pet hair, adapting to your home via Smart Map, and WiFi connectivity.
Buy at iRobot

Latest tech gifts

Looking for a tech gadget that will really wow Mom? If you don’t want to do the usual perfume and jewelry take a look at the tech products below. Whether your mom is tech-savvy or not, these are great for anyone looking to upgrade their home.

Garmin vívoactive 3, GPS Smartwatch

$170 $280
Expires soon
The Garmin Vivoactive 3 comes with more than 15 preloaded GPS indoor and outdoor sports apps, including swimming with water resistance rated at 5ATM.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

$210 $250
Expires soon
Thinner and lighter than ever with a 300 ppi glare-free screen and waterproofing which means you can read anywhere, any time.
Buy at Amazon

VTech Video Baby Monitor with Wi-Fi Camera and 5-Inch Screen

$110 $130
Expires soon
Keep an eye on your little one with this baby monitor. The HD camera ensures clear footage in real time, while the built-in Wi-Fi technology ensures smooth video transmission to your mobile device.
Buy at Best Buy

Ninja - 5.5qt Air Fryer - Gray

$140 $160
Expires soon
Enjoy delicious fried food with less oil and no guilt by getting your hands on this air fryer. Other functions include Max Crisp, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate.
Buy at Best Buy

Breville-Nespresso BNE800BSSUSC Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine,

$450 $600
Expires soon
Create 0.5-ounce Riestretto, 1.35-ounce espresso, and 5.0-ounce lungo drinks with this attractive, stainless steel coffee machine. Includes an attached milk frother.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer

$100 $130
Expires soon
Use the 4-quart Ninja Air Fryer with digital controls for air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating food and snacks.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon - Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader (with special offers) 2-pack

$208 $260
Expires soon
2-pack - The waterproof eighth-generation Kindle Paperwhite has 8GB of storage, a 300 PPI glare-free screen. and an adjustable front light. Includes special offer banners and sponsored screensavers.
Buy at Best Buy

Echo Show 8

$100 $130
Expires soon
The mid-size Echo Show 8 Alexa-compatible smart display has an 8-inch HD screen and stereo sound.
Buy at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) - Smart Speaker with Alexa and smart home Hub

$100 $150
Expires soon
The Echo Plus smart speaker has premium Dolby 360-degree play audio and a built-in Zigbee smart home hub and temperature sensor.
Buy at Best Buy

Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB (Sprint)

$360 $830
Expires soon
If you're OK with Sprint, then this carrier offer is hard to beat. You can score the Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) for less when you sign up and activate with an 18-month Sprint Flex Lease.
Buy at Best Buy

All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with clock and Alexa

$40 $60
Expires soon
The latest Echo Dot smart speaker adds LED digits to display the time, the temperature outside, or the remaining minutes in a countdown timer.
Buy at Best Buy

Whirlpool 24" Tall Tub Built-In Dishwasher - Stainless Steel

$350 $520
Expires soon
Dishwashing has never been so easy with this high-performance unit. It has room for up to 14 place settings, complete with an adjustable basket, a soil-sensing wash system, and four cycle options.
Buy at Best Buy

Google, T3008US, Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Gen

$218 $249
Expires soon
Let the Nest Learning Thermostat build your heating and cooling schedule to help you save money and be comfortable.
Buy at Amazon

Nest Hub with Google Assistant

$100 $130
Expires soon
Use this Google Assistant-based Google Nest Hub smart display with a 7-inch screen and ambient light adjustment to stream videos, check security cameras, and display digital photos.
Buy at Best Buy

Garmin Vivosmart HR+ - Purple

$75 $180
Expires soon
If you want a fitness tracker that's rich in fitness functionalities but also friendly on the pocket, the Garmin Vivosmart HR+ might just be what you’re looking for: even friendlier while now on sale!
Buy at Amazon

Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture HR Stainless Steel Smartwatch

$99 $275
Expires soon
Today's smartwatches are no longer the boxy, techie devices they once were. They have now evolved to look more stylish. A great chic option for women is the Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR.
Buy at Best Buy

Arlo - Pro 1-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera System

$138 $250
Expires soon
Install the Arlo Base Station indoors and the wireless and wire-free Arlo Pro 1 indoor/outdoor 720p HD camera anywhere you want.
Buy at Best Buy

Ring Video Doorbell (Satin Nickel) with Ring Chime

$110 $130
Expires soon
The Ring Video Doorbell captures 720p video. You can see and talk with visitors from your smartphone, tablet, or Echo device. Video clips are stored in the cloud. Includes a Ring Doorbell Chime.
Buy at Amazon
Extra discount with coupon

COSORI Air Fryer,Max XL 5.8 Quart Digital

$100 $120
Expires soon
Cosori's Max XL 5.8-quart digital hot air fryer and oil-less cooker has an LED touchscreen wtih 11 presets.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Ionic

$198 $250
Expires soon
An oldie but goodie in the smartwatch arena, the Fitbit Ionic still has mucho caché and carries an impressive activity tracking ecosystem coupled with a host of modern smartwatch functionalities.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa Special Edition

$156 $200
Expires soon
This special edition of the popular Versa smartwatch features a charcoal woven band that is much more comfortable to wear over longer periods of time.
Buy at Amazon

Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System 2 camera kit

$254 $480
Expires soon
The Arlo Pro 2 wireless indoor/outdoor camera system was our long-time top pick until the release of the Arlo Pro 3 and it still a very solid choice, especially with these deep discounts.
Buy at Amazon
QLED TV

49-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV

$698 $1,000
Expires soon
Looking for an affordable Samsung QLED 4K TV? Meet the Samsung Q60R. 4K Ultra HD? HDR10? Smarts? This television has it all, making it the best stepping stone to the wonderful world of QLED.
Buy at Walmart

Fossil Women's Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch

$160 $275
Expires soon
Strike a balance between function and flair with the Fossil Gen 4 Sport women's smartwatches. Powered by Google's WearOS, it has 24-hour battery life and weighs up to 40% less than other models.
Buy at Amazon

Dyson - BP01 Pure Cool Me 290 Sq. Ft. Personal Air Purifier and Fan

$280 $350
Expires soon
Quiet-running personal air purifier and cooling fan with a sealed HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter. Precisely adjustable airflow control.
Buy at Best Buy

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge

$191 $280
Expires soon
With its minimalist design, the August Smart Lock Pro doesn't look like your traditional smart lock, but that's a good thing because it has everything you need to keep your home protected.
Buy at Amazon

Breville-Nespresso USA BNV220BKM1BUC1 Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine

$150 $200
Expires soon
The Breville-Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine creates 1.35-ounce espresso, 2.7-ounce double espresso, 5-0 ounce lungo, 7.7-ounce coffee, and 14-ounce alto coffe and espresso drinks.
Buy at Amazon
QLED TV

70-inch Vizio M-Series QLED 4K TV

$800 $900
Expires soon
Worthy of headlining any entertainment setup, the 70-inch M-Series is a must-have for anyone looking for a more affordable alternative to Samsung's QLED TVs, with endless smarts and vibrant color.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band

$384 $399
Expires soon
Apple Watch Series 5 lets you check on your heart with the ECG app, tracks your workouts and activity, and makes it easy to connect with people, right from your wrist.
Buy at Best Buy

Google Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm, 2nd Gen, Wired

$99
Expires soon
Nest's flagship smoke and carbon monoxide detector has been completely redesigned to protect your home, testing itself automatically and sending alerts to your smartphone wherever you are.
Buy at Amazon

Gift baskets

If you can’t be with your mom this Mother’s Day but you want to make sure she still gets something nice, consider an online gift delivery service. We’ve rounded up a few that let you choose from a wide variety of flowers, gift baskets, and tasty snacks like Godiva chocolate and more.

Free Tote Bag Included

The Big Dill Gift Box

129.50
Expires soon
There's usually always someone obsessed with pickles in the family and if your mom happens to love them, this is the perfect gift basket for them. It comes with a great variety of delicious choices.
Buy at Mouth
Free Engraving

Charcuterie and Personalized Tasting Board Gift

$89.95
Expires soon
If you don't want to do the typical gift basket, this gourmet meat, cheese, and olives board is a great idea. It comes with imported artisanal salami, country sausage, and more.
Buy at Gift Tree

Distinctive Fruit & Sweets Gift Basket

$94.99
Expires soon
This is the #1 fruit basket from 1-800 Baskets. It comes with a grand selection of fruits, chocolate, and sweets.
Buy at 1800Baskets
Ships Free

Sweet Delight Mother's Day Tower

$49.95
Expires soon
This gift basket is perfect for the grandmother with a sweet tooth. It comes with milk chocolate truffles, cinnamon almonds, peach hard candies, caramel toffee popcorn and much more.
Buy at Gift Tree
Free Tote Bag Included

Vegan Snack Box

$106.00
Expires soon
This is a great gift box for the mom who wants to eat healthy plant-based snacks. It includes vegan chocolate sauce, plant-based fruit jerky, crunchy Maple granola, salty-savory popcorn and more.
Buy at Mouth
FREE STANDARD SHIPPING OVER $50

Down East Breakfast Gift

$44.95
Expires soon
Bring fancy brunch home with this breakfast gift basket. It comes with everything you need to prepare delicious rich pancakes and you can also customize your own box with gluten-free options.
Buy at Stonewall Kitchen
Free Shipping

Premium Grade Fruit and Godiva Chocolates

$94.95
Expires soon
Fruits & chocolates are the best combination. This basket comes with fresh pears, apples, oranges paired with Godiva chocolate covered almonds, pretzels, and more. Personalize it with a message!
Buy at Gift Tree

Spoonful of Comfort Mother’s Day Package

$74.99
Expires soon
Comfort food is the best gift and nothing says, 'I love you' like delicious soup from mom. Now it's your chance to send a delicious soup to mom along with rolls and cookies.
Buy at Spoonful of Comfort

Streaming and subscription gifts

If you’re running out of time to get something for your mom or the stores that you normally shop at are not open, gifts that require no delivery such as gift cards and streaming services are a great option. A year subscription to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ is great for her to watch her favorite movies and shows. You can also show some love to mom on her special day with a subscription catered to her favorite interests.

CHEAP STREAMING SERVICE

Disney+ Bundle with Hulu and ESPN+

$12.99 monthly
Expires soon
If you’re considering subscribing to Disney+, give a thought to a cost-saving Disney+ Bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+ along with all the Disney content.
Buy at Disney

MasterClass Online Course

Buy two passes (with access to all classes) for $180
Expires soon
MasterClass connects you with the world's experts in their respective fields. Cook with Gordon Ramsey or improve your serve with Serena Williams. Choose from business, film, culinary arts, and more.
Buy at MasterClass
Cancel Anytime

Bouqs Flower Subscription

$36.00 per month
Expires soon
You can order a bouquet of flowers or you can gift a subscription of fresh flowers to mom. You can also customize to send to different recipients so you have everyone covered throughout the year.
Buy at Bouqs

Self-care gifts

Moms deserve all the pampering they can get. If you’re looking for a meaningful gift this year, these self-care essentials are a great way to get some extra time to wind down and relax.

Nano Facial Mister

$15
Expires soon
This facial steamer is portable and compact enough to travel with while still able to moisturize and give your face that jolt of hydration that it needs.
Buy at Amazon

Foreo Luna Cleansing Brush

$49
Expires soon
The Foreo Luna cleansing brush is portable for the person who needs to take their makeup routine on the go. The vibrations along with the soft silicone brush allow for deeper daily cleaning.
Buy at Amazon
Ships Free

Tranquility Spa Collection

$129.95
Expires soon
This gift basket is perfect for a new mom who wants to take a relaxing bubble bath. It comes with organic hand and body creams, fragranced soaps, and lavender bath salt.
Buy at Gift Tree

Ember Smart Mug

$79.95
Expires soon
Relax and sip on your favorite drink with this Ember Mug. It keeps your hot or cold drink at your preferred temp via smartphone app.
Buy at Amazon

Super-Plush Robe

$98.00
Expires soon
Brooklinen's best selling plush robes are a great luxurious gift for moms to feel comfortable and cozy while lounging at home.
Buy at Brooklinen

Looking for more great stuff? Find more Mother’s Day gift ideas and more on our curated deals page.

