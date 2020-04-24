Mother’s Day is on May 10 and if you want to gift your mom something unique, we’re rounding up the must-have gifts and gift ideas for this special holiday. Though we should celebrate the wonderful superwoman in our life every day, Mother’s Day just comes once a year, and finding a gift can be super stressful. Unless they tell you exactly what they want there are just too many options out there to choose from.
Mother’s Day might still be a couple of weeks away but you can get a head start on searching for a one-of-a-kind gift and get it delivered in time. While bouquets and flowers are always a great option, if you want to beat the traditional flowers and cards, we’ve selected some top picks to really wow her this year. And if you’re shopping for a new mom in the family, a mother-in-law, or any lovely lady you call “Mom”, we have you covered with the perfect gift selections.
Top trending gifts
These top smart home gadgets never go out of style. iRobot Roomba is one of the best-known brands for robot vacuums. If you’re looking for the latest and greatest, the ones below are definitely worth investing in for a more connected and manageable home.
iRobot Roomba s9 Robot Vacuum
$899.99
iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum
$599.99
Latest tech gifts
Looking for a tech gadget that will really wow Mom? If you don’t want to do the usual perfume and jewelry take a look at the tech products below. Whether your mom is tech-savvy or not, these are great for anyone looking to upgrade their home.
Garmin vívoactive 3, GPS Smartwatch$170
Kindle Paperwhite (Wi-Fi + Cellular)$210
VTech Video Baby Monitor with Wi-Fi Camera and 5-Inch Screen$110
Ninja - 5.5qt Air Fryer - Gray$140
Breville-Nespresso BNE800BSSUSC Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine,$450
Ninja Air Fryer$100
Amazon - Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader (with special offers) 2-pack$208
Echo Show 8$100
Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) - Smart Speaker with Alexa and smart home Hub$100
Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB (Sprint)$360
All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with clock and Alexa$40
Whirlpool 24" Tall Tub Built-In Dishwasher - Stainless Steel$350
Google, T3008US, Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Gen$218
Nest Hub with Google Assistant$100
Garmin Vivosmart HR+ - Purple$75
Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture HR Stainless Steel Smartwatch$99
Arlo - Pro 1-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera System$138
Ring Video Doorbell (Satin Nickel) with Ring Chime$110
COSORI Air Fryer,Max XL 5.8 Quart Digital$100
Fitbit Ionic$198
Fitbit Versa Special Edition$156
Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System 2 camera kit$254
49-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV$698
Fossil Women's Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch$160
Dyson - BP01 Pure Cool Me 290 Sq. Ft. Personal Air Purifier and Fan$280
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge$191
Breville-Nespresso USA BNV220BKM1BUC1 Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine$150
70-inch Vizio M-Series QLED 4K TV$800
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band$384
Google Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm, 2nd Gen, Wired
$99
Gift baskets
If you can’t be with your mom this Mother’s Day but you want to make sure she still gets something nice, consider an online gift delivery service. We’ve rounded up a few that let you choose from a wide variety of flowers, gift baskets, and tasty snacks like Godiva chocolate and more.
The Big Dill Gift Box
129.50
Charcuterie and Personalized Tasting Board Gift
$89.95
Distinctive Fruit & Sweets Gift Basket
$94.99
Sweet Delight Mother's Day Tower
$49.95
Vegan Snack Box
$106.00
Down East Breakfast Gift
$44.95
Premium Grade Fruit and Godiva Chocolates
$94.95
Spoonful of Comfort Mother’s Day Package
$74.99
Streaming and subscription gifts
If you’re running out of time to get something for your mom or the stores that you normally shop at are not open, gifts that require no delivery such as gift cards and streaming services are a great option. A year subscription to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ is great for her to watch her favorite movies and shows. You can also show some love to mom on her special day with a subscription catered to her favorite interests.
Disney+ Bundle with Hulu and ESPN+
$12.99 monthly
MasterClass Online Course
Buy two passes (with access to all classes) for $180
Bouqs Flower Subscription
$36.00 per month
Self-care gifts
Moms deserve all the pampering they can get. If you’re looking for a meaningful gift this year, these self-care essentials are a great way to get some extra time to wind down and relax.
Nano Facial Mister$15
Foreo Luna Cleansing Brush$49
Tranquility Spa Collection
$129.95
Ember Smart Mug
$79.95
Super-Plush Robe
$98.00
Looking for more great stuff? Find more Mother’s Day gift ideas and more on our curated deals page.
