Get a great laptop for less with these fantastic options under $500

The best laptop under $500 is the Acer Aspire 5. Laptops at this price point often have significant compromises, whether that’s in performance, the screen quality, or battery life. The Aspire 5, though, manages to have almost everything you’d want in a modern laptop at a significant price discount.

Beyond that, we’ve also made selections for best Chromebook under $500, best 13-inch laptop under $500, and even the best laptop under $200.

The best laptops under $500 at a glance:

The best laptop under $500: Acer Aspire 5

Acer recently updated its Aspire 5, improving its performance, build quality, and battery life. The 2019 model comes in at $350 with an 8th-gen Core i3-8145U CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch Full HD display. If you’re willing to spend a little more, an additional $260 will net you a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a discrete Nvidia MX250 GPU.

That’s a lot of computer for not a lot of money. Better yet, this is a well-built budget laptop that inspires confidence in hand, and its keyboard and touchpad punch way above its class. Battery life is also a plus, with the Aspire 5 competing with laptops costing far more money.

The 15-inch 1080p display is very good for the price as well, though you’ll have to jump just outside the $500 budget to add touch-screen functionality. Since this laptop isn’t a 2-in-1 though, that is less of a concern for this sort of money.

The best 13-inch Chromebook under $500: Lenovo ThinkBook 13S

Most budget laptops end up in the larger, 15-inch form factor. Unfortunately, that means many of them can be clunky. Not the ThinkBook 13S by Lenovo. It’s a portable laptop, weighing under three pounds and measuring in at just 0.63 inches thick. That’s lighter than a MacBook Pro and just 0.4 inches thicker. Not bad!

The ThinkBook 13S doesn’t wimp out on performance either. It includes quad-core 8th-gen Intel Core processors, all the way up to Core i7 with 16GB of RAM. Lenovo didn’t cut corners with storage either, featuring up to a 512GB SSD. That means the ThinkBook 13S is just as fast as laptops that cost twice as much — and that makes it one of the best laptops you can buy under $500.

The best 2-in-1 under $500: Microsoft Surface Go

Microsoft’s Surface Go is the baby of the Surface range but that doesn’t mean it’s not a capable little machine. Starting at a price well under our $500 limit, you might think that this is a little cheap, even for what we’re looking at, but you’d be mistaken.

Borrowing many of the excellent features from its more costly siblings, the Surface Go is a sturdy, well built 2-in-1 that works just as well in tablet mode as it does as a laptop. You will need to shell out a little extra for the Type Cover if you want the full laptop experience, but that does leave you with the option of upgrading later if you want to spread out your costs.

Although its screen isn’t quite as detailed as something you’d find on a dedicated tablet like the iPad, the Surface Go’s display is one of the best we’ve ever seen for a convertible laptop at this price point, even competing with our favorite laptop ever, the Dell XPS 13, when it comes to contrast and color support.

It’s not the fastest device in the world and games are not easily run on the Surface Go, but it packs a decent battery life and at this price point, you aren’t going to find a Windows 2-in-1 that can better it.

The best Chromebook under $500: Samsung Chromebook 4+

Not many of the laptops on this list are all that attractive to look at. The Samsung Chromebook 4+, though, looks surprisingly sleek. Yes, it’s a 15-inch laptop, but it as similar to a MacBook Pro as a $499 laptop will ever be. Its bezels are beautifully thin, the touchpad is large, and it weighs just 3.75 pounds.

But the Samsung Chromebook 4+ is more than just a looker. It also covers the essentials better than any other Chromebook at this price. With a full 1080p screen, two USB-C ports, and 4GB of RAM. There are faster Chromebooks out there, but this should handle a modest amount of Chrome tabs and running your Android apps.

The best laptop under $200: Lenovo Chromebook S340

At just $200, the Lenovo Chromebook S340 is the best laptop you can buy at this price.

The Samsung Chromebook 4+ might be prettier, but the Lenovo Chromebook S340 sells for an unbelievable price. Despite having the same components as Samsung’s (Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage), the S340 is a whopping $300 cheaper. The S340 even has a touchscreen to boot!

Its one significant compromise is the screen. It measures at a solid 14 inches, but is only a 1,366 x 768 screen resolution with a max of 220 nits. That’s not all that impressive or sharp, but for a $200 Chromebook, it’ll get you by. You’d be hard-pressed to find a laptop with more value than the Lenovo Chromebook S340.

