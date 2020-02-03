It’s February and that means one of the most romantic holidays is here. If you’re looking for some Valentine’s Day gift inspiration for that special woman in your life, you’ve come to the right place. The chocolate-filled holiday can turn sour if you don’t know how to spend it with your Valentine’s Day date so don’t wait until the last minute to order your flowers and gifts.

Check out this list of tech, beauty, and other great trending gifts for her and make sure to bookmark this post as we update it with more V-Day gift inspiration until February 14.

StubHub Tickets to a Show or Concert

Stubhub has some of the best prices when it comes to tickets for shows, concerts, and sports events.

Dop

Stick dop on any flat surface — kitchen wall, bathroom mirror, airplane seat — and set your phone up. The tiny mount system rotates and twists so that you can watch or record on your phone hands-free. From now until February 14, buy one and get the second one half off with the promo code: DOPLOVE.

Apple Watch Series 5

The latest Apple Watch is definitely one of the best smartwatches on the market and the Series 5 is currently $44 off at Amazon. If you’re looking for the best budget option the Apple Watch Series 3 is available on Amazon.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90

If she loves to take her camera out for a spin, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 instant camera is the perfect gift to capture and DIY all the best moments.

10.2-inch iPad (32GB)

The latest Apple iPad, compatible with the Apple Pencil (not included with the iPad), is the best budget option with all the education-focused and design features you’d want in an iPad.

Kindle

An e-reader for the bookworm lover is a great gift if they love to read during their commute or down time. Easily download all of Oprah’s latest book club recommendations with a Kindle.

All-New Kindle — $65 ($25 off)

— $65 ($25 off) Kindle Paperwhite — $95 ($35 off)

— $95 ($35 off) All-New Kindle Oasis (8GB) — $250

— $250 All-New Kindle Oasis (32GB) — $280

RavPower Portable HotSpot

The best travel companion on a trip is a travel router. The RavPower connects your iPhone, iPad, iPad Pro, or laptop simultaneously and you can stream music, download photos and videos, browse documents, and transfer files with no internet.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones

Noise-canceling headphones are a game-changer and the New Solo Pro are Beat’s upgraded headphones. These attractive headphones are nice on the eyes and amazing on the ears with customized noise-canceling technology.

Foreo

Foreo facial cleansers are the best portable skincare devices for massaging and washing your face daily. This Foreo gift includes the Foreo serum.

Skincare Fridge

Cooler face masks, serums, and creams help with puffiness and this portable mini-fridge will fit perfectly on a makeup desk. Its lightweight and sleek design is great for storing skincare products.

Ember Mug

The advanced temperature control mug is a great gift for the tea or coffee maker lover who forgets about their cup.

Cosori Air Fryer

Cook crispy chicken wings, friench fries, and more without the excess oil and if you need something a little bigger the 5.8 model is available with Wi-Fi.

AeroGarden

Green thumb or not the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect indoor gardening device to plant herbs and veggies all year round.

Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask hype is real and it’s for a good reason. The insulated water bottles are great for when you’re on the go and will never leave a metallic taste in your mouth.

Brooklinen

The best gift you can give is a cozy good night’s sleep. Brooklinen’s sateen sheet sets are some of the most comfortable and breathable sheets. And this Valentine’s Day Brooklinen is offering a free eye mask with your order.

Looking for more gift inspiration? Find last-minute gifts, flower delivery deals, gifts for him, and more on our curated deals page.

