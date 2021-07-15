The next installment of NBA 2K is on its way in September. NBA 2K22 will surely be a stellar basketball sim. Between online matches with up-to-date rosters, the MyPLAYER mode that lets you build your own player and get him to the top of the league, and the competitive card-collecting MyTEAM mode, there’s something for every NBA fan in this game.

Like previous 2K releases, we’re getting a handful of different versions of the game, each with its own cover and bonuses for pre-ordering. If you’re looking to get the game on day one to get ahead of the competition, you should definitely pre-order. Below we’re going to break down exactly what you’re getting with each edition, which all-star baller is on the cover, and where you can pre-order your preferred version of the game.

Further reading

Where can I pre-order NBA 2K22?

The NBA 2K series is huge, so you’ll be able to pre-order the game at whichever major game retailer you prefer. Like any 2K release though, there are some different editions of NBA 2K22 that will come with different bonuses and covers, some of which are only available at select retailers. This year we’re celebrating the 75th anniversary of the NBA and the 25th anniversary of the WNBA, so there are some pretty special covers planned for the next installment of the series.

All pre-order bonuses are only available through September 9.

NBA 2K22 Standard Edition

The Dallas Mavericks’ all-star guard Luka Dončić will be the official NBA 2K22 cover athlete. The 22-year-old Slovenian player averaged 27.7 points, 8 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game this season while leading his squad to a 42-30 record.

NBA 2K22 Standard Edition includes the following digital items with pre-order:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)

A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

Luka Dončić MyPLAYER Jersey

95 Rated Luka Dončić MyTEAM Free Agent Card

NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle

If you’re in between last-gen and current-gen consoles and don’t want to buy one copy of the game only to have to buy a second upgraded copy down the road, you’re in luck. Purchasing the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will give you both versions of NBA 2K22 across the PlayStation or Xbox console family. For example, if you buy the PlayStation Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, you’ll be able to start your 2K22 experience on the PS4, then continue your MyTEAM and MyPLAYER saves if you upgrade to the PS5 later on.

NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle includes the following digital items with pre-order:

10,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards

22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (receive 10 at launch, then three per week for four weeks)

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

NBA 2K22 WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition

The WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition of NBA 2K22 is available exclusively through GameStop and features WNBA superstar Candace Parker of the Chicago Sky. This is the first time in 2K history that a WNBA player has been on the cover.

“Representation matters, so this is a special moment of progress for the sport and the series,” Parker said in a statement. “To be part of this historic cover is a testament to the growth and rising popularity of the women’s game, and I’m proud to be the first female cover athlete to be the face of NBA 2K.”

NBA 2K22 WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition includes the following digital items with pre-order:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)

A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

Luka Dončić MyPLAYER Jersey

95 Rated Luka Dončić MyTEAM Free Agent Card

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition

The NBA 75th Anniversary Edition of NBA 2K22 features some absolute legends on the cover. The special cover features Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, Mavericks great and future Hall of Fame inductee Dirk Nowitzki as well as all-time great Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. What a line-up! If you think this trio would do well on the same team, check out the bonus details below — if you snag this edition, you’ll be able to run this squad on MyTEAM on launch day.

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition includes the following digital items with pre-order:

100K VC

10K MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards

22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks)

Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

Editors' Recommendations