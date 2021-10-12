Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the generation-4 remakes for the Nintendo Switch, are nearly here. Trainers will be headed back to the Sinnoh region in the long-anticipated reboots to battle Team Galactic, encounter either Dialga or Palkia, and become the region’s Pokémon League Champion.

Needless to say, Pokémon fans are chomping at the bit to get their hands on one, or both, or these games when they release on November 19. If you want to kick off your Sinnoh adventure on launch day, you had better pre-order.

How to pre-order Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are a lot of different ways to pre-order Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, with several unique bonuses depending on which retailer you pre-order from. Let’s break down your options.

Pre-order bonuses for individual games

If you’re just looking to pick up a single version of the generation-4 reboots, there are a couple bonus options on the table.

Nintendo: Digital pre-orders of either individual game at $59.99 come with a Manaphy Egg and 12 Quick Balls.

Pokémon Center: If you pre-order either version of the game from Pokémon Center, you’ll receive a bonus gift of one plush keychain featuring a Sinnoh first partner Pokémon — Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup. The plush keychain you get will be chosen at random. If you’re ordering multiple copies in hopes that you’ll nab your favorite starter or all three, know that you may get the same Pokémon twice.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Pokémon Shining Pearl

Pre-order bonuses for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Double Pack

If you’re a Pokémon super-fan or trainer dead set on completing your Sinnoh Pokédex solo, you’re going to want to snag both versions of the game. Nintendo is offering a Double Pack that includes both titles. Unfortunately, there’s no price discount for the Double Pack, but there are quite a few unique pre-order bonuses depending on your selected retailer.

Nintendo: A digital pre-order of the Double Pack at $119.99 comes with a Manaphy Egg, 12 Quick Balls, and 200 Poké Balls in each game. A physical pre-order of the Double Pack at $119.99 comes with a Manaphy Egg and 12 Quick Balls.

Pokémon Center: If you pre-order the Double Pack from Pokémon Center, you’ll receive plush keychains of all three starter Pokémon: Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup.

Best Buy: If you pre-order the Double Pack from Best Buy, you’ll receive an exclusive keychain that features all three starter Pokémon: Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup.

GameStop: If you pre-order the Double Pack from GameStop, you’ll receive a set of two pins featuring the legendary Pokémon Dialga and Palkia.

Walmart: If you pre-order the Double Pack from Walmart, you’ll receive a set of three pens featuring all three starter Pokémon: Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup.

