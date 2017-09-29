Better, faster, smoother: Hands-on with the GoPro Hero6 Black

Les Shu contributed hands-on testing to this article.

With higher frame rates, better image quality, and a healthy serving of new tech under the hood, GoPro’s brand new flagship action camera has a ton to offer. But fresh looks aren’t among them. Unveiled at a launch party event on Thursday, Sept. 28, the GoPro Hero6 Black could easily be mistaken for last year’s Hero5. Other than the model badge, it’s basically identical in appearance.

We’ll call this good news: With its simplified control layout and good touchscreen interface, the Hero5 Black was one of the easiest action cameras to use. By sticking to the same design, GoPro also ensured that the Hero6 will continue to be compatible with existing accessories like the Karma drone, where maintaining equal weight and balance is key. It also uses the same battery, same user interface (with new touch commands added), and the same setup process as the Hero5, so users should have no problem migrating over to the new model.

During our hands-on review, we noticed that voice commands worked very well, even in a crowded environment with lots of background noise. Of course, being surrounded by other members of the press with multiple Hero6 Black cameras on display, issuing a voice command meant controlling a small army of cameras.

We are continuing to test the Hero6 Black, so we will be updating this hands-on review. We will also have a final review shortly.

Better, faster, smoother

At the heart of the Hero6 Black is a new, custom-designed image processor that GoPro calls the GP1. This allows the Hero6 to shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second, doubling the framerate of the Hero5 Black. The Yi 4K+ became the first action camera to achieve this goal earlier this year, but GoPro takes things a step further by offering Full HD 1080p at 240 fps, where the Yi remains stuck at 120. This makes it possible to achieve very detailed slow-motion video.

The new framerates are impressive, but working with 4K/60p footage will probably be more hassle than its worth for the average person. (Heck, working in any type of 4K is still overkill for many.) It simply makes it too difficult to edit and share quickly. GoPro doesn’t even go into detail about what makes 4K/60p so great, just stating it’s “2× the performance” on the Hero6 product page.

That’s not to say there aren’t uses for it. Fast action sequences will look smoother at 60 fps, or you can slow the footage down to 30 fps in post for 2× slow-motion playback. You’ll still want to drop to 1080p when you need super slow-motion, but having any sort of slow-mo capability at 4K is certainly nice.

4K/60p isn’t for everyone, but the improved stabilization could certainly attract people.

The new processing power isn’t just about speed and resolution, however. GoPro says the GP1 gives the Hero6 Black the best image quality of any GoPro yet, with dramatic improvements to dynamic range. We haven’t been able to take a close look yet, but this should mean more detailed shots in high-contrast outdoor scenes (the standard operating environment for any action camera). GoPro also says low-light performance will be better, which is especially good news for snorkelers and divers.

The GP1 also gives the Hero6 Black the best stabilization ever put in a GoPro. The processor analyzes the footage to take out shake and roll, and GoPro claims the performance is similar to that of mounting the camera on a gimbal. In our brief hands-on period, we found it to work very well, although we haven’t had a chance to compare it to anything else yet.

GoPro CEO Nick Woodman commented that the company has barely tapped into the GP1’s full potential — he says there may be possible features they aren’t even aware of yet. That could mean a firmware update in the future might unlock some new features.

Is there Hero6 Black worth the upgrade?

The Hero6 Black is an impressive camera, but the Hero5 Black before it was no slouch, either. While 4K/60p isn’t for everyone, we do think the improved stabilization could certainly attract people.

We’re also excited to try the new QuikStories, which are auto-edited sequences made in the Quik app for iOS and Android. QuikStories aren’t new, but the GP1 processor in the Hero6 offers better computer vision, which GoPro says will make these cuts even more fun to watch. The GP1 looks for exciting moments, relying on both visual information and data gathered from its sensors, in order piece together a QuikStory.

Thanks to 5Ghz Wi-Fi, transferring footage to your phone is now much faster than it was before, too. Still, we spent a good deal of time waiting on larger files to copy. We’re happy to take any increase in speed we can get here, though.

One concern we must note is that the higher-resolution and slow motion settings use the HEVC/H.265 format, and not all devices currently support it. For example, when we tried to view on an iPhone 6S, we couldn’t. And when the GoPro app converted it to the compatible H.264 format, we got a black screen. Our MacBook Air running MacOS Sierra also couldn’t view the files (Mac OS High Sierra should). Right now, on the mobile side, you’ll need the latest iPhone or Android devices, to view HEVC content.

One thing absent from GoPro’s press event was any mention of a Hero6 Session. For now, the Hero5 Session and Hero Session both remain in the product line as the compact, budget options. The Hero5 Black stays on at $399, while the Hero6 Black comes in at $499.