Leaked photos reveal the 2018 BMW M5 in all of its super-sedan glory

Automakers routinely send out embargoed images and information on their new models, but in the age of the internet, they can no longer count on that information staying secret.

The 2018 BMW M5 was supposed to remain under wraps until this evening, according to Autocar, but the new super-sedan leaked out a little early. On Sunday, a South Korean YouTube user posted a slideshow of what look like low-resolution official press images of the all-new M5. While BMW itself teased the M5 in the cover art for the latest Need for Speed game, these images show the new model in full.

If these images are the real deal, then the 2018 M5 will follow the same styling pattern as previous versions. Styling changes over the standard 5 Series are fairly subtle, and include a more muscular front fascia, trademark fender vents, and a rear diffuser flanked by quad exhaust outlets.

Most of the interior also carries over from the standard 5 Series, although the seats look a lot more aggressive, and the shifter appears to be a different design than the one found in non-M models. But while the photos show exactly what the new M5 looks like, they don’t provide any details about what’s under the skin.

Thanks to official statements from BMW, we do know that the 2018 M5 will be the first to feature all-wheel drive, rather than rear-wheel drive. That might upset purists, but the M5’s all-wheel drive system is set up to let the car behave like a rear-wheel drive vehicle most of the time. If that isn’t enough, the driver can even decouple the front axle completely.

The new M5 will use an upgraded version of the 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 from the outgoing model. Output figures will have to wait until the M5’s official reveal, but expect significantly more muscle than the outgoing M5. That version produces 560 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque, although BMW has pushed that out to 600 hp and 516 lb-ft in special-edition models.

When it does arrive in U.S. showrooms, the 2018 M5 will do battle with cars like the Mercedes-AMG E63, Cadillac CTS-V, and Audi RS 7. That’s a formidable rogue’s gallery, and we can’t wait to see what BMW does to keep the M5 in the fight.