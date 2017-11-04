The best compact cars pack full-size features in fun-size packages

Compact cars have a reputation for being boring econoboxes, the only resort for buyers restrained by limited budgets. But that’s simply not the case anymore.

Today’s compact cars offer style, performance, and technology comparable to larger models. Automakers no longer feel the need to hold back when it comes to sporty driving dynamics, or the latest tech features. Many compact cars aren’t even that compact anymore. Thanks to the growth of cars in all size categories, today’s compacts offer interior space one might have expected from a midsize car generations ago.

Compact cars can still be basic and affordable, but they are no longer penalty boxes. Don’t believe us? Check out our top compact car picks and see for yourself.

Our pick

Mazda 3

Why should you buy this: It’s an economy car with a soul.

Who’s it for: People who want more than just basic transportation.

How much will it cost: $18,095+

Why we picked the Mazda 3:

The Mazda 3 is the kind of car other automakers should be building. It’s a regular compact economy car that emphasizes style and driving dynamics in a way that most of the competition doesn’t. Many regular cars feel like appliances, but not this one.

Available as a four-door sedan or five-door hatchback, the Mazda 3 isn’t particularly fast, but it’s very nice to drive. The steering and suspension respond with an immediacy other cars in this class lack, as do Mazda’s Skyactiv four-cylinder engines. Base models get a 2.0-liter engine, which sends 155 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels through six-speed manual or automatic transmissions. A larger 2.5-liter four, good for 184 hp and 185 lb-ft, is available on higher trim levels.

Mazda’s “Kodo” design language yields a car that is handsome and distinctive, without resorting to excessive styling gimmicks. Current Mazda interiors are admittedly a bit plain, but the 3’s cabin is sensibly designed, and Mazda’s rotary knob infotainment controller is easy to use.

Like many mainstream cars these days, the 3 is also available with an array of electronic driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, and traffic sign recognition.

The best all-wheel drive compact car

Subaru Impreza

Jeff Zurschmeide/Digital Trends

Why should you buy this: It’s a great alternative to an SUV.

Who’s it for: Snow belt residents.

How much will it cost: $18,495+

Why we picked the Subaru Impreza:

The Impreza is the only compact car with standard all-wheel drive, and that gives it unparalleled winter-driving capabilities. Subaru’s compact is no off roader, but it can handle snow-covered roads with ease. Many buyers flock to small crossovers because of the need for all-wheel drive, but the Impreza is a cheaper and generally more enjoyable alternative.

The current-generation Impreza has lost some of the quirkiness of previous versions, but it has gained more polish. The interior is spacious, the Starlink infotainment system (which can be paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) is intuitive, and the ride is comfortable and refined.

While it does provide an adequate 152 hp and 148 lb-ft, the 2.0-liter flat-four engine isn’t exactly thrilling. However, the all-wheel drive system provides neutral handling on dry pavement, and it keeps the Impreza going after other cars would have slid into a ditch. For an added layer of safety, the Impreza is available with Subaru’s EyeSight system, which includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and lane-keep assist.

The Impreza is available as a four-door sedan or a five-door hatchback. For buyers obsessed with cultivating an “active lifestyle” vibe, Subaru also offers the Crosstrek, an Impreza hatchback with raised ride height and SUV-like body cladding.

Our 2018 Subaru Impreza first drive impressions

The best fuel-efficient compact car

Chevrolet Cruze Diesel

Alex Kalogianni/Digital Trends

Why should you buy this: It squeezes maximum mileage out of each tank of fuel.

Who’s it for: Hyper milers.

How much will it cost: $21,170+

Why we picked the Chevrolet Cruze Diesel:

Volkswagen may have given diesels a bad name, but diesels still offer impressive fuel economy. General Motors is keeping the faith with its second-generation Chevrolet Cruze Diesel, which achieves an EPA-rated 37 mpg combined in its most efficient form. Chevy says the Cruze’s maximum 52 mpg highway rating is the best of any non-hybrid car currently on sale.

The diesel engine is a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, with 137 hp and 240 lb-ft. Drive is to the front wheels through six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic transmissions. Like the gasoline Cruze, the diesel is offered in four-door sedan or five-door hatchback body styles.

The second-generation Cruze is also a massive leap forward compared to the previous version, and a much closer rival to bestsellers like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. It’s more stylish and better to drive than before as well, thanks to a chassis that’s 27 percent stiffer. Like the previous-generation Cruze, a built-in WiFi hotspot is standard, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto available through the MyLink infotainment system.

The best compact luxury car

Audi A3

Why should you buy this: It has the features of bigger Audis, in an easier-to-park package.

Who’s it for: The upwardly mobile.

How much will it cost: $31,950+

Why we picked the Audi A3:

Over the years, many automakers have introduced compact luxury cars, but the Audi A3 is the first to really get it right. The A3 really is just a smaller version of other Audi sedans, with the same crisp exterior styling and upscale interior as its siblings. The A3 also shares many standout tech features with the rest of the Audi lineup, including the “Virtual Cockpit” digital gauge cluster and a version of Audi’s MMI infotainment system.

Riding on Volkswagen Group’s ubiquitous MQB platform, the A3 feels as solid as a proper luxury car, but it’s also as nimble as its compact dimensions would suggest. Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system offers all-weather traction, although base models are front-wheel drive. The A3 is available as a four-door sedan or a convertible — one of the few drop tops still available in the U.S.

While the basic A3 offers a lively driving experience, Audi also offers sportier S3 and RS 3 performance models. The latter boasts a 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder engine with 400 hp, and can do 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. Alternatively, the A3 Sportback e-tron hatchback features a plug-in hybrid powertrain, with up to 16 miles of electric-only range.

The best compact Performance car

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Why should you buy this: It will make your morning commute more fun.

Who’s it for: Hot hatch hooligans.

How much will it cost: $25,595+

Why we picked the Volkswagen Golf GTI:

The GTI was arguably the first modern hot hatchback, and it remains one of the best. It combines sporty driving dynamics with a level of refinement that belies its economy-car roots. For seven generations, the GTI has added a bit of sizzle to the Golf lineup. The current-generation Golf is an impressively civilized and comfortable commuter car, but the GTI takes that foundation and transforms it into a grin-inducing pocket rocket.

A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine sends 210 hp and 158 lb-ft to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed DSG dual-clutch automated gearbox. The GTI also benefits from upgraded brakes, beefier suspension, and a trick electronic system meant to mimic a limited-slip differential. That helps curb the torque steer that typically plagues powerful front-wheel drive cars.

But the GTI is still a Golf, meaning you also get a spacious interior with a high-quality feel. Aside from subtle differences — like a red stripe across the grille and unique wheels — the GTI also looks largely the same as its less-sporty brethren, allowing the driver to fly under the radar.

How We Test

The Digital Trends automotive team tests vehicles through a comprehensive scrutinizing process. We examine the qualities of the exterior and interior and judge them based on our expertise and experience in the context of the vehicle’s category and price range. Entertainment technology is thoroughly tested as well as most safety features that can be tested in controlled environments.

Test drivers spend extensive time behind the wheel of the vehicles, conducting real-world testing, driving them on highways, back roads, as well as off-road and race tracks when applicable.