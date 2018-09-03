Digital Trends
Cars

The best road trip cars of 2018

Summer's not over! Pile on some more miles in our favorite road trip cars

Andrew Hard
By

For the automotive community, there is no time more celebratory than summer. Sports cars come out of hibernation, racing events are in full swing, and if you live in the right area, you can finally put the top down. The livin’ is also easy, so we hear.

Summer is also peak road trip season. Taking a long trip on the road is one of the most enjoyable experiences on four wheels, assuming you have the right car and group of friends. We can’t help much with the friends part, but we’ve compiled a list of the best cars to carry you across the country in style. We’ve factored in attributes such as fuel economy, comfort, reliability, and useful tech features.

We’re focusing on new vehicles, but we’ve added a few legacy options at the end of our list for road-trippers who would rather shop used. And, as always, buckle up.

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

A good road trip car must be reliable, practical, capable, and fun, and few automakers satisfy those requirements better than Subaru. Obviously, we’d love to take a WRX STI cross country, but the fuel-sipping Crosstrek makes our list for its rugged construction and well-rounded character. Plus, there’s plenty of room for speed and spoilers later.

With fuel economy ratings of 27 mpg city and 33 mpg highway, the Crosstrek is an apt choice for couples or small families looking to log some serious highway miles. All-wheel drive is standard, of course, and with 8.7 inches of ground clearance, this compact crossover will go just about anywhere you need it to, on or off the interstate.

2019 Honda HR-V

2019 Honda HR-V

With the Fit, Honda proved a good value doesn’t always come with squished proportions and a chintzy interior. And, with the Fit-based HR-V, the Japanese firm added an extra dose of practicality to the mix.

Honda’s smallest crossover boasts 6.7 inches of ride height and an ingenious “Magic Seat” interior layout, which allows passengers to configure the cabin in five different modes — normal, split, tall, utility, and lounge. That means the car can easily ferry anything, whether it be luggage, bikes, tall plants, or even surfboards.

Perhaps the HR-V’s biggest asset is its low cost, which comes both at the dealer (starting MSRP is $20,520) and at the pump (it returns up to 28 mpg city/34 mpg highway when ordered with front-wheel drive). Throw in a plethora of safety features and you’re all set.

2019 Aston Martin Rapide S

2016 Aston Martin Rapide

The Aston Martin Rapide S is not your typical four-door. One of the most aesthetically-pleasing sedans ever made, the Rapide S flaunts Aston Martin’s core values of speed, luxury, and style more effectively than most. We can’t think of a better way to cruise down the left lane than in this V12-powered stunner.

Speaking of V12s, the Rapide’s 5.9-liter mill churns out 552 horsepower (that’s 138 ponies per seat) and shuttles all of it to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic. Flat out, it’ll hit 60 mph in 4.2 seconds before reaching a maximum speed of 203 mph, which is more than brisk enough to get you where you need to go quick. But when you look, sound, and feel this good, you might consider slowing down a bit to enjoy it.

2019 Ford Mustang GT Convertible

2019 Ford Mustang GT California Special

What goes better with a great American road trip than a classic American car? Nothing, that’s what. The Ford Mustang GT is a legend through and through, and the sixth-generation model is the most refined version yet. It has the best interior of any pony car before it, and with an independent suspension setup front and rear, this horse can corner with the best of ‘em. Ford recently updated the model with more tech features, too, including an available digital instrument cluster that will let you keep an eye on key road trip metrics such as speed, distance to empty, and the tunes blasting through the speakers.

Let’s be honest, you don’t need a thumping V8 soundtrack for a successful road trip, nor do you need the open wind rustling through your hair. You definitely want them, though, and the Mustang GT Convertible happens to provide both. “GT” does stand for “Grand Tourer,” after all.

2019 BMW 328d xDrive Sports Wagon

2016 BMW 328d xDrive Sports Wagon

Diesel-powered cars have been demonized in the wake of the Dieselgate scandal but they’re not all bad — we promise. The technology’s penchant for stellar fuel economy makes it a splendid choice for long trips because, put simply, the fewer times you have to stop the better. BMW’s diesel-powered 328d xDrive returns up to 40 mpg on the highway, and that’s pretty difficult to argue with.

The engine is just one element of a good road trip car, but don’t worry, we’re just getting started. The xDrive Sports Wagon is, well, a wagon, which means it has ample storage room for bags, snacks, and all your favorite trivia games. The ride can also be adjusted from smooth to stiff by switching through the available driving modes, and the all-wheel-drive system will give you confidence when the weather turns bad.

2019 Ferrari GTC4Lusso

2017 Ferrari GTC4Lusso

Ah, the practical Ferrari. The successor to the FF, the GTC4Lusso is a grand tourer in every sense of the word, as its gorgeously-appointed interior and quiet ride are offset by a 681 hp V12 and a trick four-wheel steering system. It does “GT” a bit differently, however, as the three-door configuration and shooting brake profile make this a head turner in more ways than one.

It may not have the storage capacity of an SUV (though Ferrari is working on that) or the fuel economy of a hybrid, but the GTC4Lusso is as easy to drive in the city as it is on the Italian autostrada, and the brilliant V12 will never, ever get old. These are the keys to life, folks, and don’t let anyone ever tell you different. This machine speaks tech, too. Ferrari recently added a large screen with a split-view function, as well as Apple CarPlay compatibility.

2019 Volvo XC90

2016 Volvo XC90

We know Volvo can build safe, sophisticated, and elegant machines, but the levels of opulence found in the XC90 make us rethink our outlook on the brand entirely. Not only is the XC90’s interior one of the best we’ve ever seen in an SUV, its smart technology and excellent efficiency make it a no-brainer if you prefer your road trips with a group.

The available Bowers & Wilkins sound system is nothing short of fantastic in this car (a key factor for this list), and it can be shuffled between a variety of listening modes, including studio, concert hall, and stadium. The XC90 also features polished semi-autonomous technology for laid-back driving, and the tablet-style touchscreen interface is one of the most intuitive units on the market. Throw in an efficient T8 powertrain that somehow combines a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with a plug-in hybrid system and you have the ultimate long-haul cruiser for up to seven people.

2019 Toyota Prius

2016 Toyota Prius

While most of the vehicles on this list emphasize fun, style, or practicality, the Toyota Prius is nearly singular in its goal: Maximum fuel economy. The most fuel-efficient car on the road without a plug, the Eco model returns up to 58 mpg on the freeway and flaunts a total range of more than 600 miles. In a word? Wow.

Toyota made notable enhancements to interior quality and driving dynamics over the previous generation, improvements which will be appreciated if you’re forced to sit in the car for extended periods. Looking to save at the pump? The Prius is your best bet. Select the plug-in Prime model if you’re looking to add a few miles of electric-only driving to your trip without stopping to charge a battery-electric car.

2019 Mazda MX-5

2016 Mazda MX-5

The Mazda MX-5 Miata wrote the book on the modern roadster, so it’d be a travesty if we didn’t include it. The long-standing sports car is as close to perfect as an inexpensive two-seater can be, with an expertly-balanced chassis, a fantastic six-speed manual, and a tangible passion for driving you can actually feel through the steering. It’s one of the few cars that hasn’t gotten significantly bigger or heavier since its inception.

There aren’t a ton of bells and whistles here, but that’s not really the point. The MX-5 is about escapism done simply, and it emphasizes that better than just about any car on the market. It’s clearly best suited for solo or short two-person trips, but the fourth-generation model features just enough modern gadgetry to keep you busy if the brilliant engineering isn’t enough.

2019 Jaguar F-Type Convertible

2017 Jaguar F-Type Convertible

Ok, we needed at least one more convertible for our list, and Jaguar’s stunning F-Type is one of the most evocative drop-tops ever put to pavement. It has the look, it has the sound — my goodness, the sound — and most importantly, it has the feeling. It’s also fast, agile, and surprisingly refined, as the suspension can be tuned depending on what surface you’re rocketing over.

Practicality obviously takes a back seat in this one (if there were back seats, that is), but people don’t buy V8-powered convertibles because of logic or reason. They buy them because they’re beautiful, stirring, and create a new experience every time you press the start button. Hell, if all you need is to get somewhere quickly and you can’t live without your three favorite suitcases, you’d probably just buy a plane ticket. For the rest of us, open up the throttle and enjoy the ride.

Lexus LS 400

Lexus LS400

With the new cars out the way, let’s take a short look back at a few legacy options. Lexus’ first vehicle, the LS400, was the product of a project called Circle F, which was Toyota chairman Eiji Toyoda’s vision to build the world’s best car. The result was something that shockingly still feels modern today, with a buttery ride, rock-solid reliability, and a tasteful interior that has stood the test of time. Speaking of sturdiness, the sedan’s 4.0-liter V8 is the only automobile engine to be rated by the FAA, meaning the 260-hp power plant is tough enough to power a plane. Seriously.

Impressive credentials aside, used LS400’s can be found for less than a few thousand dollars nowadays, which is an absolute steal for the amount of car you’re getting. Throw in reasonable fuel economy ratings of 19 mpg city and 26 mpg highway and you might have the best budget road trip car in the world.

Volkswagen Westfalia Camper

Volkswagen Westfalia Camper

Hate hotel rooms? Why not bring one with you?

From the 1950s to the early 2000s, a German company called Westfalia carved its name into the automotive history books by outfitting Volkswagen vans with improvised living quarters and pop-top campers. Various configurations were offered over the years, including those with sinks, folding tables, foldout seats, side tents, portable chemical toilets, stoves, and even refrigerators. Westfalia’s conversion division was purchased by DaimlerChrysler in 1999, sadly ending its partnership with VW.

Ford Crown Victoria

Ford Crown Victoria

The Ford Crown Victoria was, is, and will always be everywhere. A favorite among police officers and cabbies, the Crown Vic is stubbornly reliable and cheap, and will probably outlive the Twinkie as the last remnant of humanity. If we include other vehicles built on the Ford Panther platform like the Lincoln Town Car and Mercury Grand Marquis, some 9.6 million of these beauties were built between 1978 and 2011.

Even though the car is the butt of many jokes, its floaty ride and smooth V8 make for a stress-free experience behind the wheel, and there’s plenty of cargo room if you’re not hauling baddies off to the slammer. Speaking of that, there’s also the side benefit of other motorists thinking you’re a cop, which should cut down on the rude road behavior we’ve sadly become accustomed to. A smooth car that actually makes people nice to you? What could be better than that?

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops in 2018
2019 honda pilot
Product Review

With Honda's new Pilot, family adventures don't have to stay on pavement

The Honda Pilot gets a refresh for the 2019 model year that includes minor styling tweaks, an improved gearbox, a more intuitive infotainment system, more standard features, and a tougher image.
Posted By Miles Branman
waze
Mobile

Waze vs. Google Maps: Which map app should you be using?

Waze and Google Maps are two of the most popular apps for those looking for turn-by-turn navigation, yet there are some notable differences to point out. Here, we examine both to decide which offers the best feature set.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
uber jump bikes
Cars

Uber wants to focus on bikes over cars for shorter journeys

Uber has already taken tentative steps in the bike- and scooter-sharing space, but the company's CEO says it's now ready to push more heavily into the space, targeting riders taking short trips in cities.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition
Cars

2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition wears one of racing’s greatest liveries

The 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition wears the Gulf racing livery of blue and orange, just like the Ford GT40 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968. Ford will bring the popular livery back for 2020 to honor its 1969 Le Mans win.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
road rave subscription direct sales threaten traditional car dealers belgium us auto tesla
Cars

Tesla wants help, will hire customer experience specialists at 98 locations

Tesla is on a tear, ramping up hiring for Tesla showrooms in 98 locations across the country. In the largest reported jump in job openings since at least 2016, there are now more than 2,000 open positions.
Posted By Bruce Brown
lyft electric scooter san francisco
Cars

Scooter-share services returning to San Francisco, but Uber and Lyft blocked

In a move expected to rattle many app-based scooter services operating across the U.S., San Francisco officials issued operating permits to just two companies — Scoot and Skip — while rejecting 10 others.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts
Cars

We drove the Volkswagen concept pickup that truck fans will drool over

We get a unique opportunity to drive Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts. The Cross Sport will arrive in 2020 as a smaller version of the full-size Atlas while the Tanoak tests the waters for a potential midsize pickup.
Posted By Chris Chin
Rolls-Royce Phantom Privacy Suite
Cars

Rolls-Royce’s ‘Privacy Suite’ is a leather-lined cocoon for rich people

The "Privacy Suite" just unveiled for the Rolls-Royce Phantom luxury car separates the front and rear seats with a limousine-like partition. An intercom lets rear-seat passengers communicate with the driver.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Jaguar I-Pace First Drive
Cars

Electric SUVs will duke it out in the Arctic in new racing series

The organizers of Formula E are in the early stages of planning a sub-series named Extreme E. It will place electric SUVs -- like the Jaguar I-Pace, for example -- on purpose-built tracks in places like the Arctic and the Himalayas.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 bmw 328d m sport prd
Product Review

Nobody tell BMW that diesel's dead, because the 328d deserves to live forever

We explore southern Germany, parts of Austria, and even lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife twice in BMW’s latest 2018 320d diesel with the M Sport package, which we get as the 328d. It’s still one of the best compact luxury sports sedans…
Posted By Chris Chin
Apple

Apple self-driving car found not to be at fault after being rear-ended

One of Apple's self-driving cars has been involved in an accident with a Nissan Leaf. The autonomous car was moving at low speed while attempting to merge into traffic when it was rear-ended, It was found not to be at fault.
Posted By Eric Brackett
awesome tech you cant buy yet nopixgo feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: VR gaming cockpits, mosquito bracelets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best Android Auto apps Android Auto app
Mobile

Dude, where’s my car? Check out the best Android Auto apps

Whether you're looking to listen to an educational podcast or just a random radio station, there's an Android Auto-enabled app out there that will keep you entertained on long drives. Here are the best Android Auto apps for you.
Posted By Mark Jansen
2019 ram 1500 etorque
Product Review

The most refined, luxurious, best-driving pickup on the market is ... a hybrid

We sample the innovative 2019 Ram 1500 eTorque and its revolutionary 48-volt electrical system, which gets rid of the annoyingly laggy automatic engine stop-start system and introduces the fuel-saving benefits of a hybrid.
Posted By Chris Chin