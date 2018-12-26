Digital Trends
Cars

From EVs to mood detectors, CES 2019 will be huge for the auto industry

Ronan Glon
By

The automotive industry made very little noise during the 2018 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). It will be louder in 2019 — much louder. We’re expecting major car-related announcements from century-old automakers, tech giants, and game-changing start-ups no one has heard of before. From electric hatchbacks going on sale in 2019 to 22nd century-esque mood-recognition technology, here are some of the new cars and tech features we’ll experience during CES 2019 — assuming the lights stay on, of course.

Audi

Audi prototype CES

Audi will display what it calls the next-generation drive-in movie theater at CES. We don’t know exactly how it works yet, but the firm explained its immersive in-car entertainment technology leverages the increasingly high level of connectivity in both cars and mobile devices to let the occupants watch their favorite movie or stream content from the internet. The feature only works when the car is stopped, so it’s not dependent on long-term advancements in autonomous technology. We hope it involves a modern version of the drive-in movie snack tray popular in the 1950s.

Users enjoy the second part of Audi’s novel entertainment space while the car is moving. Again, details are few and far between because Audi wants to retain an element of surprise, but the brand refers to it as a new entertainment format that turns the journey into the destination.

Bosch

Bosch IOT shuttle official images

German components manufacturer Bosch will have a big presence at CES 2019. It predicts that driverless electric shuttles will become a common sight in major cities all around the world, and its CES booth will showcase how it plans to be a part of this nascent segment. Bosch packed an array of innovations like shuttle-specific infotainment technology, electric motors, and a software platform that helps users find a ride into a shared, fully connected design study (shown above) that will make its global debut at CES. There is even software so advanced it can identify a piece of gum on a seat or a spilled cup of coffee.

Bosch will display other innovations at CES, including a technology called Perfectly Keyless that promises will revolutionize keyless-entry systems while making them much more complicated to hack.

Kia

Kia at CES 2019

Kia wants to equip its self-driving cars with artificial intelligence-powered technology that recognizes human emotions. The concept it will display at CES will give show-goers a preview of how the feature works. Designed with input from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), it relies on AI and what’s called bio-signal recognition to tell whether you’re happy, sad, or tired. The system then adjusts some of the car’s systems — like the ambient lighting, the temperature, and the music playing — to suit your mood.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz CLA teaser

Stepping out of the traditional auto show circuit, Mercedes-Benz will introduce the second-generation CLA during CES 2019. Details remain few and far between; all we’ve seen of the next-generation CLA is a dark teaser image that shows a fastback-like roof line reminiscent of the third-generation CLS and frameless doors. Upmarket variants of the CLA will benefit from the brand-new Mercedes-Benz User eXperience (MBUX) infotainment system displayed on a high-resolution, 10-inch touchscreen. Technical specifications — like much else — remain under wraps.

Nissan

2018 Nissan Leaf review
Stephen Edelstein/Digital Trends

Nissan is keeping its lips sealed about the car it will introduce during CES 2019. Credible rumors indicate the Japanese firm will unveil a second version of the electric Leaf with more driving range. We expect it will come with a 60-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, and it will boast over 200 miles of driving range. It will cost more than the regular, 40-kWh model (pictured) that’s already on sale, but it will be more usable. CES visitors will also get the opportunity to check out the 332-horsepower Leaf Nismo RC in person for the first time on American soil.

The rest

2019 harley davidson livewire electric motorcycle 12

Most of the CES exhibitors who dabble in the automotive industry want to completely transform the way we move. Electrification, autonomy, and connectivity will again trend at CES 2019, and we’ve lost track of the number of companies surfing that wave. It includes the usual suspects, like Intel and Aptiv, and a few surprising players like Harley-Davidson, which will finally reveal full details about the electric LiveWire motorcycle. Techniplas will show a Mini Countryman decked out with 3D-printed accessories, including its steering wheel and its wheels, and we’re getting a first-hand demo of what Valeo calls “a personalized comfort cocoon that adapts to meet the needs of each passenger according to his or her physiological characteristics.” That’s not all; companies can announce new tech days, hours, or even minutes before displaying it on the show floor.

Intrigued? We are, too. Check back for live coverage of the biggest tech show in the world starting on January 6.

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Chevrolet Corvette wheel
Cars

Chevrolet’s worst-kept secret, the mid-engined Corvette, goes viral

Chevrolet has major changes in store for the eighth-generation Corvette. The coupe will arrive in 2019 with a mid-mounted engine. We won't see it at the Detroit auto show, but spy shots and rumors give us a good idea of what to expect.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Rolls-Royce Sweptail
Cars

From Rolls-Royce to Lamborghini, these are the most expensive cars in the world

If you recently discovered an oil reserve in your backyard, you probably have some extra cash to spend. Look no further, because we’ve rounded up the most expensive cars in the world.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Subaru 2019 Detroit Auto Show teaser video screenshot
Cars

Subaru is bringing a new special-edition version of the WRX STI to the U.S.

A new version of the Subaru WRX STI will make its public debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. Subaru hints that it will be a special edition from Japan that has never been offered in the United States before.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Fastest cars in the world
Cars

Hold on to your butts: These are the fastest cars in the world

Think your car is unbelievably fast? Think again. From wind-cheating bodywork to powerful engines, these cars were designed for the singular pursuit of speed (and it shows).
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volkswagen Christmas buggy
Cars

What’s Santa Claus doing in an electric Volkswagen dune buggy?

Volkswagen released an enigmatic sketch of what looks like an electric dune buggy with Santa Claus behind the wheel. Autocar believes this is our first look at a concept that will be revealed at the 2019 Geneva auto show.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Cars

Survive the slippery, snowy streets with these winter driving tips

Winter has finally arrived, which means driving is more dangerous than ever. Here, we’ve compiled a list of helpful tips to keep you and your ride safe under frosty conditions.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Andrew Hard
awesome tech you cant buy yet hive explorer feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A car air purifier, a worm farm, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
best gps for your car tomtom via 1425m thumb
Cars

GPS units aren't dead! Our favorite models still do things your phone can't

Love hitting the open road but hate having to rely solely on your phone for getting around? Thankfully, the best in-car GPS systems will allow you to navigate and capitalize on a range of features sans your cellular network. Here are our…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Novitec Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster
Cars

Lamborghini hybrid supercar rumored to cost $3 million and glow in the dark

Earlier this year, Lamborghini announced that they would be producing hybrid versions of their Aventador and Huracan models. Now rumors are swirling that the new hybrid model will cost $3 million and will glow in the dark.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
zoox first californias self driving passenger service car in san francisco
Cars

In a first, California will finally let you get picked up by this autonomous car

Autonomous mobility developer Zoox scored California's first-ever permit to carry passengers in a self-driving service vehicle. The permit, which is good for three years, requires a human driver in the car ready to take over if necessary.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Bugatti 3D-printed caliper
Cars

Watch as Bugatti torture-tests a 3D-printed titanium brake caliper

Bugatti 3D printed an eight-piston monobloc brake caliper from titanium, claiming a number of additive-manufacturing firsts in the process. Lessons from the project may be applied to more mainstream cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Toyota Supra leak
Cars

The hotly anticipated 2020 Toyota Supra continues its digital striptease

Toyota's plan to once again lure enthusiasts into showrooms involves bringing back the Supra, one of its most emblematic nameplates. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming coupe, which Toyota is developing jointly with BMW.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 review
Product Review

The Corvette ZR1 keeps the dream of the classic American sports car alive

The all-new ZR1 collates the most refined principles from the classic go-faster school of thought — racing-derived aerodynamics, ultra sticky tires, massive brakes, and insane power — to give us a perfect summary of the past century.
Posted By Miles Branman
Hyundai Santa Fe fingerprint sensor
Cars

You’ll soon be able to unlock the Hyundai Santa Fe like it’s an iPhone

Hyundai will add fingerprint-recognition technology to the Santa Fe SUV in 2019. Owners will be able to lock or unlock the doors and start the engine by simply placing their finger on a button.
Posted By Ronan Glon