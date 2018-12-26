Share

The automotive industry made very little noise during the 2018 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). It will be louder in 2019 — much louder. We’re expecting major car-related announcements from century-old automakers, tech giants, and game-changing start-ups no one has heard of before. From electric hatchbacks going on sale in 2019 to 22nd century-esque mood-recognition technology, here are some of the new cars and tech features we’ll experience during CES 2019 — assuming the lights stay on, of course.

Audi

Audi will display what it calls the next-generation drive-in movie theater at CES. We don’t know exactly how it works yet, but the firm explained its immersive in-car entertainment technology leverages the increasingly high level of connectivity in both cars and mobile devices to let the occupants watch their favorite movie or stream content from the internet. The feature only works when the car is stopped, so it’s not dependent on long-term advancements in autonomous technology. We hope it involves a modern version of the drive-in movie snack tray popular in the 1950s.

Users enjoy the second part of Audi’s novel entertainment space while the car is moving. Again, details are few and far between because Audi wants to retain an element of surprise, but the brand refers to it as a new entertainment format that turns the journey into the destination.

Bosch

German components manufacturer Bosch will have a big presence at CES 2019. It predicts that driverless electric shuttles will become a common sight in major cities all around the world, and its CES booth will showcase how it plans to be a part of this nascent segment. Bosch packed an array of innovations like shuttle-specific infotainment technology, electric motors, and a software platform that helps users find a ride into a shared, fully connected design study (shown above) that will make its global debut at CES. There is even software so advanced it can identify a piece of gum on a seat or a spilled cup of coffee.

Bosch will display other innovations at CES, including a technology called Perfectly Keyless that promises will revolutionize keyless-entry systems while making them much more complicated to hack.

Kia

Kia wants to equip its self-driving cars with artificial intelligence-powered technology that recognizes human emotions. The concept it will display at CES will give show-goers a preview of how the feature works. Designed with input from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), it relies on AI and what’s called bio-signal recognition to tell whether you’re happy, sad, or tired. The system then adjusts some of the car’s systems — like the ambient lighting, the temperature, and the music playing — to suit your mood.

Mercedes-Benz

Stepping out of the traditional auto show circuit, Mercedes-Benz will introduce the second-generation CLA during CES 2019. Details remain few and far between; all we’ve seen of the next-generation CLA is a dark teaser image that shows a fastback-like roof line reminiscent of the third-generation CLS and frameless doors. Upmarket variants of the CLA will benefit from the brand-new Mercedes-Benz User eXperience (MBUX) infotainment system displayed on a high-resolution, 10-inch touchscreen. Technical specifications — like much else — remain under wraps.

Nissan

Nissan is keeping its lips sealed about the car it will introduce during CES 2019. Credible rumors indicate the Japanese firm will unveil a second version of the electric Leaf with more driving range. We expect it will come with a 60-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, and it will boast over 200 miles of driving range. It will cost more than the regular, 40-kWh model (pictured) that’s already on sale, but it will be more usable. CES visitors will also get the opportunity to check out the 332-horsepower Leaf Nismo RC in person for the first time on American soil.

The rest

Most of the CES exhibitors who dabble in the automotive industry want to completely transform the way we move. Electrification, autonomy, and connectivity will again trend at CES 2019, and we’ve lost track of the number of companies surfing that wave. It includes the usual suspects, like Intel and Aptiv, and a few surprising players like Harley-Davidson, which will finally reveal full details about the electric LiveWire motorcycle. Techniplas will show a Mini Countryman decked out with 3D-printed accessories, including its steering wheel and its wheels, and we’re getting a first-hand demo of what Valeo calls “a personalized comfort cocoon that adapts to meet the needs of each passenger according to his or her physiological characteristics.” That’s not all; companies can announce new tech days, hours, or even minutes before displaying it on the show floor.

Intrigued? We are, too. Check back for live coverage of the biggest tech show in the world starting on January 6.