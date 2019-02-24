LG G8’s gimmicky hands-free controls are also its best party trick

Share

Leave it to LG to try something bold and weird but fun. The company’s smartphones haven’t seen much success, but each G-series phone comes with a a head-turning feature, even if it ends up being gimmicky.

The LG G5 had modular components you could attach, though the phone had to restart every time a new mod was added and there were hardly any compelling ones. Last year’s G7 ThinQ had a Boombox speaker that elevated the audio, but it wasn’t enough of a reason to buy the phone.

Now we have the LG G8 ThinQ, unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Its party trick? The ability to control some phone functions by simply hovering your hand over the screen. Does it make you feel like a Jedi using the force? Yep. Is it practical? Not really. There are arguably a few use cases, but it’s a feature most people are unlikely to ever touch. Take it away, and you’re left with a fairly generic smartphone — good but not great.

Generic design, nice display

The LG G8 ThinQ’s looks are bit generic. It’s quite similar to last year’s LG G7 ThinQ, which isn’t a bad thing, but there’s nothing flashy going on here. The edges around the phone are curvier, so the G8 is a bit more ergonomic in the hand. The bezels are just as slim, with a notch at the top.

There are more visible design changes on the back. The dual-camera setup is aligned horizontally instead of vertically, and it’s not housed in a separate component — instead it’s under the same Gorilla Glass 6 that covers the back of the phone, making the camera completely flush. It looks elegant, though the flash on the right sticks out slightly, spoiling the aesthetic. There’s a fingerprint sensor below, and not much else.

The front of the phone has a 6.1-inch OLED screen protected by Gorilla Glass 5, with a sharp Quad HD+ (3,120 × 1,440) resolution; it’s sharp and gets bright enough to see the screen outdoors. There’s support for HDR10 too, so colors look vivid, with inky blacks as deep as a black hole. And you’ll get fantastic picture quality from movies and videos watched through streaming services that support HDR10 (like Netflix or YouTube).

Screen quality aside, you may have noticed a missing earpiece at the top of the phone. It’s gone in favor of a piezoelectric vibrator, which produces sound through the display in a feature LG is calling “Crystal Sound OLED.” It’s the same feature Sony unveiled with great aplomb in some televisions, and LG offers it in some high end sets as well. Not only does audio come through the screen, but the Boombox speaker from last year’s G7 is still present. Indeed, I was able to hear music played from the G8 with the noise of New York City as a backdrop. The quality still doesn’t come close to the excellent speakers on the Razer Phone 2, but it’s a solid improvement.

What’s the real reason for this change and the missing earpiece? LG said you won’t have to worry about water (from rain or the shower) muffling the sound during calls or audios as there’s no hole at the top for water to leak into — it’s a strangely specific answer for the new feature. More likely it’s just to deliver better sound from the Crystal Sound OLED screen as well as the Boombox speaker, instead of relying on the earpiece.

A headphone jack is still present, which will certainly make a good deal of people happy, and the phone has a Hi-Fi Quad DAC with support for DTS:X 3D audio. As usual, it’s one of the best phones for audiophiles.

Z Camera, Air Motion

I love LG for trying something new, and the capabilities of its new Z Camera are something I haven’t seen before. Z Camera is the name for the front 8-megapixel camera (which has an f/1.7 aperture), and it’s paired with a Time of Flight sensor. It houses infrared sensors that help capture depth, and one of its key features on the G8 involves biometrics.

Does that mean secure face unlock? Yep! It’s there, so you can unlock the phone just by looking at it. The phone doesn’t support authenticating payments just yet, but expect it to come soon. LG said it will work in extremely low-light conditions, which I didn’t get to test, but it worked without flaw in good lighting.

What about unlocking the phone with something else … say, how about a hand? That’s what Hand ID is, and it’s the third biometric unlocking solution on the phone after face and the rear fingerprint sensor (you can use all three at the same time if you want). Essentially, the Z Camera remembers your vein pattern, which it identifies via an infrared sensor that monitors the hemoglobin characteristics in blood cells. It sounds ridiculous — and it is, a little — but LG claims it’s an unlocking system that’s very hard to hack or forge.

After you set it up, you hover your palm above the Z Camera — a colorful light strip will pop up below the notch, indicating Z Camera has been activated. Then slowly raise your hand and the phone will be unlocked. It does take a little getting used to, but once you have it down, unlocking the phone can be quick. Unfortunately, the only time you’d potentially use this is when the phone is sitting on your desk and you don’t want to pick it up. Nevertheless, it genuinely works, and it’s a neat trick to show off.

Perhaps more interesting is the secondary feature Z Camera unlocks, called Air Motion. As the name suggests, it’s a way to control a few functions of the phone by hovering your hand over it. You’ll need to first hover your palm over the Z Camera to activate it; pull up and make a ridiculous, crane-like gesture; then move left or right to either play or pause music or video. You can even choose to open apps by moving left or right with the same, crane-like gesture. Better yet, turn up the volume by twisting your hand as though you’re turning a knob. If you’re getting a call, you can also accept or reject it with the same motions, and the same rings true with alarms or timers.

This all sounds complicated, and it can be overwhelming at first, but the gestures are easy to get used to. The problem isn’t whether you look stupid using Air Motion gestures — you will. It’s the amount of times you’ll use it over the traditional way of controlling a phone. It’s likely even easier to just use Google Assistant. LG said the feature is ideal for moments when your hands are grimy and you don’t want to touch your phone (say you’re cutting vegetables or mixing cement or something). But when you open YouTube with Air Motion, you’ll still need to tap the screen to open a video. Air Motion restricts what you can and can’t do, which makes the whole feature seem limited.

The first time you use Air Motion and it works, it’ll be hard to avoid saying, “That’s amazing.” It’s super cool, and the technology powering it is impressive. I don’t think LG has fully thought through the usefulness of such a feature in day-to-day life, however. But hey, perhaps this will change as we test the phone more over a longer period of time.

Performance, battery, and software

The LG G8 ThinQ has all the specs you’d expect from a flagship Android phone in 2019. There’s the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB of RAM. There’s 128GB of internal storage, plus a MicroSD card slot that lets you expand if you need more space.

You won’t need to worry about performance, as the Snapdragon 855 is the flagship processor of choice. I’ll be testing the phone further, but expect the G8 to keep up with any task.

It’s running Android 9 Pie, but the interface hasn’t changed much from last year’s G7. It’s not our favorite user interface, but it’s not egregiously ugly or anything like that. There are just better options, like the software on a Google Pixel, or even Samsung’s new One UI. Also, aside from the Z Camera-related software features, there’s not much else new here.

The G8 packs a 3,500mAh battery that you can juice up either with a USB-C charger that supports Quick Charge 3 (take note, Samsung!), or with a Qi wireless charger.

Same ol’ cameras

Not too much has changed with the cameras on the rear of the phone. It’s a standard, 12-megapixel lens with an f/1.5 aperture and optical image stabilization, paired with a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens with an f/1.9 aperture and 107 degrees field of view.

That’s a fairly standard LG camera setup, and the wide angle is always fun to use to get more in a shot — though it does historically tend to suffer in low light environments. I didn’t think we’d see any improvement here; then LG told me about a new camera mode called Night View. It captures 10 photos and combines them for less noise (through multi-frame noise reduction), while offering a clearer image.

In brief tests, Night View tended to offer marginally sharper images over the standard camera, but it wasn’t anything groundbreaking, unlike the Pixel 3’s Night Sight mode. I’ll need to do more testing to see if the feature can help LG’s cameras in low light, which has been an issue on most of its latest phones compared to the competition.

Another new feature is seen in the video camera, which now automatically captures “Video Portraits.” The person in the video will have a bokeh-like blur effect surrounding them, exactly like Portrait Mode in photos. You can adjust the blur level, or turn it completely off. The blur intensity didn’t seem to go too high when I tested this, and the edges around the subject weren’t perfect. But it makes videos look a little more professional, and it’s a lot of fun to play around with.

Aside from Hand ID and Air Motion, the Z Camera also brings enhanced selfies, so you can expect better portrait mode selfies, and there are some iPhone-like effects you can use such as Spotlight, which lets you reposition the light source in a selfie.

Price and availability

LG hasn’t announced pricing yet for the G8 ThinQ, which comes in black, silver, and red, but we expect it to sit somewhere under the $800 price range. We also don’t know when it will arrive in the U.S. We do know that the LG G8 won’t support 5G connectivity — instead, there’s the LG V50 ThinQ, which the company also announced at MWC 2019 and will support the next generation mobile network … though it will arrive in the summer.

The LG G8 ThinQ is a powerful smartphone, with decent looks and a capable camera. I think Air Motion is largely a party trick, but we applaud the continued efforts to push the edge of the envelope. We’ll continue testing to see what it’s like to use hovering palms to control the phone over a longer period of time.