While Samsung’s new flagship range may have included powerful new hardware and impressive software, it was the new Infinity-O hole-punch display that was likely to determine whether or not the Samsung Galaxy S10 range fell or flew on launch day. While Samsung skipped the notched display for its flagship phones, there was always going to be the possibility a hole for the selfie corner in the top-right of every S10 would attract as much divisiveness as the notch before it.

Thankfully for the South Korean company, that doesn’t seem to have happened. Smartphone lovers everywhere seem to have taken to the hole-punch display extremely well, but no-one could have predicted S10 owners would start using the hole-punch display as an amusing part of their wallpaper. While dark wallpapers and software tricks were often used to hide notches, people have gotten a lot more creative at blending the S10’s selfie cameras into their backgrounds.

With famous robots and other icons making an appearance, here are some of our favorites — feel free to download them straight from this page. Otherwise, you can find the S10 Plus wallpapers here, the S10 and S10 e wallpapers here, or on Matt B’s Twitter page. Also, feel free to thank Matt B for his good work while you’re at it.

Wallpapers for the Galaxy S10 Plus

There’s no shortage of characters with two eyes — after all, we have two eyes, and as a result so do most characters. The elliptical shape of the S10 Plus‘s dual selfie-lens fits particularly well with robotic characters, so you’ll find Bender, Johnny 5, and other famous robots here. Unfortunately, you’ll also find a minion, but no-one’s forcing you to look at him. We’re not Facebook. However, we absolutely adore the iPhone wallpaper. Not only is it hilariously ironic, it fits so well.

But perhaps the most pertinent option is using your phone background as a touching tribute for the ill-fated Mars rover Opportunity. Sleep well little robot, we’ll catch up to you eventually.

Wallpapers for the Galaxy S10 and S10 e

The Galaxy S10 and S10e only have a single front-facing camera, but that doesn’t mean they have to miss out on all the fun. As it turns out, there are plenty of one-eyed characters in fiction, or characters with large enough eyes to make it work. Star Wars regular R2D2 is going to be a shoo-in for many, while sequel fans will probably turn towards BB-8 instead. But it’s not all about robots — Pixar characters Mike Wazowski and Baymax are also here to say hello from behind your camera.

There are plenty of orbs from famous images too, making the single selfie-lens a rather fun playground for creative types — the donut from The Simpsons is particularly inspired. The Mars rover Opportunity makes another appearance too, so you have the chance to offer tribute to the little guy, no matter which version of the S10 you’re sporting.

Those are just a few of our favorites at the moment, but there are plenty more out there. If you have an idea yourself, the formula seems pretty simple — just make sure to place the eye, circle, or otherwise right where the camera hole is. It might take a few attempts to get it right, but we can’t wait to see what other wallpapers pop up.