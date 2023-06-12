 Skip to main content
Dell or HP? Perhaps Lenovo? This deal gets you a mystery PC for $100

A selection of desktop PCs shaded so they don't reveal their logo, and with question marks around them.

Very different from the usual desktop computer deals we see, how’d you fancy seeing what mystery setup you could have? Pay $100 at Woot today and that’s exactly what you can do. Seriously. For your $100, you’re guaranteed a small form factor PC with a quad-core CPU, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, Windows 10 Pro, and all the connections you need like Wi-Fi. The difference here is you don’t know what brand it is. Also, it’s a refurbished model so you won’t be the first owner but you do get a one-year warranty. If you’re looking for a super cheap desktop computer, this is a good time to give this deal a whirl. It ends when today does so you only have hours left.

Why you should buy the $100 Mystery Desktop

Usually we’d be able to compare the deal to others, looking at how this particular model fends against the best desktop computers. This isn’t so easy on this occasion as we only know the basics about the $100 Mystery Desktop. Obviously at this price, it won’t be competing with the best desktop computers. Instead, this is a system best suited to those on a tight budget who need a desktop setup for working from home or school work. Don’t count on it being the latest model of anything, and also don’t expect to see better specs than those you’re promised.

You’re promised either an Intel or AMD Quad-Core processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, so it has the essentials you need to get work done. As it comes with Windows 10 Professional preinstalled, we’re guessing these refurbished models were previously used as part of a business but that won’t make much difference to you. There’s integrated Intel HD 530 graphics but again — this isn’t going to be a fast system at all. It’s designed with typing up documents, web browsing, and other basic tasks.

All you need to do to reap the benefits here is choose one of the five mystery models and see what happens. No, we don’t know what difference the numbers offer but consider it a fun twist on the potluck idea. Just remember to pair it up with one of the best monitors and you’re all good to go with your working-from-home setup, providing you don’t mind slower speeds than if you paid more.

An intriguing deal, the $100 Mystery Desktop offer is only available at Woot until the end of the day. That means you only have hours to decide what to do. If you’re low on cash, this is a good way to still get a PC in your home. There’s even free delivery if you’re a Prime member. Others may wish to invest more in something they actually know more about.

