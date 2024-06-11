This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4070Ti is $500 off today

Have you been saving your pennies for a gaming PC that will aid you in all your MMORPG conquests? Look no further than the Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop. A defiant workhorse, the Intel-equipped machine normally sells for $2,400, but right now you can score an awesome deal on the R16 when you purchase from Dell. Marked down to $1,900, you’re getting a $500 savings on this titan of performance.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop

The improved architecture (billed as Legend 3 by Alienware) is a big step forward in airflow, acoustics, and RGB customization. Efficiency was a core consideration for this gaming desktop, and Alienware pulled out all the stops to ensure you get the best-looking gameplay, regardless of how much action is onscreen. A big emphasis on cooling is evident; from the robust pathways located on the exterior and interior of the shell, to the 240mm heat exchanger on the optional CPU liquid cooling version.

Graphics-wise, the R16 is the happy home of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU. Combined with the Intel i9 (or i7) CPU, these two components alone are half the reason you’ll want the best cooling you can get on this machine! You can expect next-level ray tracing, rich colors, and smooth gameplay; along with Nvidia’s Reflex tech for cutting down on lag between your connected mouse and monitor.

We’re also big fans of the 12-phase voltage regulation system, which provides clean and consistent power for all your overclocking needs. And don’t worry for a second about available ports and wireless standards: The R16 is Wi-Fi 6E-ready and has a built-in 2.5Gbps Ethernet port. That’s on top of numerous USB and audio device connections. After all, who doesn’t want to hook up a pulse-pounding speaker system to one of Alienware’s best?

There’s also the reignited Alienware Command Center, a first for the company’s desktop lineup. Not only does this intuitive dashboard allow you to customize RGB lighting, but you’ll also be able to adjust power states and create unique profiles for each and every game you play.

Dell’s monstrous monitor deal is only good for a limited time. Again, that’s $500 off the almighty Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop; a powerful PC that normally goes for $2,400.

