 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4070Ti is $500 off today

By
Alienware Aurora seen from the side with a panel open
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Have you been saving your pennies for a gaming PC that will aid you in all your MMORPG conquests? Look no further than the Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop. A defiant workhorse, the Intel-equipped machine normally sells for $2,400, but right now you can score an awesome deal on the R16 when you purchase from Dell. Marked down to $1,900, you’re getting a $500 savings on this titan of performance. 

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop

The improved architecture (billed as Legend 3 by Alienware) is a big step forward in airflow, acoustics, and RGB customization. Efficiency was a core consideration for this gaming desktop, and Alienware pulled out all the stops to ensure you get the best-looking gameplay, regardless of how much action is onscreen. A big emphasis on cooling is evident; from the robust pathways located on the exterior and interior of the shell, to the 240mm heat exchanger on the optional CPU liquid cooling version. 

Graphics-wise, the R16 is the happy home of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU. Combined with the Intel i9 (or i7) CPU, these two components alone are half the reason you’ll want the best cooling you can get on this machine! You can expect next-level ray tracing, rich colors, and smooth gameplay; along with Nvidia’s Reflex tech for cutting down on lag between your connected mouse and monitor. 

Related

We’re also big fans of the 12-phase voltage regulation system, which provides clean and consistent power for all your overclocking needs. And don’t worry for a second about available ports and wireless standards: The R16 is Wi-Fi 6E-ready and has a built-in 2.5Gbps Ethernet port. That’s on top of numerous USB and audio device connections. After all, who doesn’t want to hook up a pulse-pounding speaker system to one of Alienware’s best? 

There’s also the reignited Alienware Command Center, a first for the company’s desktop lineup. Not only does this intuitive dashboard allow you to customize RGB lighting, but you’ll also be able to adjust power states and create unique profiles for each and every game you play. 

Dell’s monstrous monitor deal is only good for a limited time. Again, that’s $500 off the almighty Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop; a powerful PC that normally goes for $2,400.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This Alienware 14-inch gaming laptop is $650 off today
Doom Eternal running on an Alienware x14 R2.

Dell's Alienware is one of the most popular brands of gaming laptops, but its devices don't come cheap. That's why you shouldn't pass up the chance to get one with a discount, such as Dell's $650 discount for the Alienware x14 R2. From this particular configuration's original price of $1,950, it will be yours for $1,300. We're not sure how much time is remaining until the offer expires though, so if you think this is the perfect gaming laptop for you, you should push forward with the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop
If you want a gaming laptop that can reliably run the best PC games, the Alienware x14 R2 is a fine choice with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It's not as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops so it may have trouble when you choose the highest settings for the more demanding titles, but it's generally capable of meeting the needs of most gamers while providing excellent value for its price.

Read more
This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4090 is $1,300 off today
The front of the Alienware Aurora R15 desktop.

For a gaming PC that's as future-proof as they come, check out the Alienware Aurora R15 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. The gaming desktop, originally priced at $3,900 for this configuration, is available from Dell with a $1,300 discount that brings its price down to $2,600. It's still not cheap, but at that price you'll be getting amazing value from tis powerful gaming PC. You're going to have to hurry though, as we're not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the potential savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC
The machine that's on top of our list of the best gaming PCs is the Alienware Aurora R16, but its predecessor, the Alienware Aurora R15, remains an excellent choice for most gamers, especially with this configuration that's on sale. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, you'll get the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor and 32GB of RAM that's highly recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need as it will give you room to stream or use multiple applications while playing. With these specifications, not only will there be no issues in running the best PC games, but also the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

Read more
Dell’s best-selling gaming laptop is $200 off today
Dell G15 (2023) sitting on a coffee table.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is already an extremely popular device, but it will likely end up in the hands of more gamers because of Dell's $200 discount for the machine. From the original price of $900 for a configuration that features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, it's down to an even more affordable $700. Gaming laptop deals like this almost always end sooner than expected because of the high demand though, so you need to complete your purchase for it immediately if you want to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
Featured in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as the best budget gaming laptop under $1,000, the Dell G15 won't have any trouble running the best PC games despite its affordable price. It pairs the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM for decent performance that will be enough for most gamers. The Dell G15 may not be able to play the more demanding titles at their highest settings, but that's an acceptable trade-off considering the gaming laptop's relatively low cost.

Read more