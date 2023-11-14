Are you on the hunt for massive discounts on 4K monitors from Black Friday deals? We’re going to make things much easier for you because we’ve gathered the best monitor deals that you can shop right now below, while also highlighting our favorite offer for a new 4K monitor. There’s a lot to choose from, but you shouldn’t take too much time thinking about what to buy because there’s a chance that stocks for some of these 4K monitors are already running low. If something catches your eye, don’t hesitate because if you do, you’ll risk missing out on the potential savings.

Best 4K monitor Black Friday deal

For one of the most affordable ways of upgrading your computer setup with a 4K display, go for the 27-inch Dell S2721QS 4K monitor. You’ll enjoy sharp details and vivid colors with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, and you won’t experience screen tearing and stuttering because it supports AMD’s FreeSync technology. It also comes with Dell’s ComfortView Plus, which optimizes eye comfort by reducing harmful blue light emissions, while the height-adjustable stand will let you position the screen at the perfect viewing angle. For Black Friday, the 27-inch Dell S2721QS 4K monitor is down to just $240, following a $90 discount from Dell on its sticker price of $330.

More 4K monitor Black Friday deals we love

There are many more 4K monitor deals for Black Friday, but it’s highly recommended that you go for displays made by tried-and-tested brands like Dell, Lenovo, HP, Samsung, and LG to make sure of the quality of your purchase. These monitors range from relatively affordable options to premium screens, so you can find an acceptable offer no matter your budget, but there’s no time to waste because there’s a chance that what you want to buy will no longer be available if you check back later. If you’re interested in one of these 4K monitors, you need to push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

