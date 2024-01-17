 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Need a cheap monitor? This 24-inch Acer is discounted to $89

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Acer 23.8-inch SA241Y monitor on a gray background.
Acer

Are you looking for cheap monitor deals because you spent most of your budget on a powerful desktop computer? The good news is that you don’t have to settle for an outdated display that will waste your PC’s capabilities because you can get the 23.8-inch Acer SA241Y monitor for a very affordable $89 from Walmart. The $40 discount on the screen’s original price of $129 may not last long though, so if you’re on a tight budget, you need to hurry with your purchase of what may be the best monitor that you can get for this cheap.

Why you should buy the 23.8-inch Acer SA241Y monitor

It may be affordable, but the 23.8-inch Acer SA241Y monitor is still a pretty decent display for your computer setup. You’ll get sharp details with the monitor’s Full HD resolution, and IPS technology enables better color accuracy and wide viewing angles of up to 178 degrees. The monitor offers a 1ms VRB response time, a 75Hz refresh rate, and support for AMD’s FreeSync technology for smooth and lag-free images — it won’t match up to the capabilities of the best gaming monitors, but the 23.8-inch Acer SA241Y monitor is still a worthwhile purchase.

You can easily find a spot for the 23.8-inch Acer SA241Y monitor on your desk because of its thin design and small base, and the narrow bezels on all sides provides maximum visibility when you’re working on your projects or watching streaming shows. The monitor also comes with Acer’s VisionCare, which reduces eye strain for a more comfortable viewing experience, which is extremely important if you’ll be looking at the screen for several hours per day.

Related

The 23.8-inch Acer SA241Y monitor isn’t going to stand out among all the options in the market, but for a cheap price of just $89, you’ll be getting fantastic value from this display. We’re not sure how much time is left on the $40 discount on its sticker price of $129 though, so if you want to get the monitor for less than $100, you’ve got no choice but to add it to your cart and check out immediately. The 23.8-inch Acer SA241Y monitor may not be flashy, but it’s going to get the job done in completing your computer setup with a decent screen.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Samsung 32-inch 4K monitor is discounted from $700 to $400
The Samsung M80C 4K smart monitor with streaming apps on the screen.

The 32-inch Samsung M80C 4K smart monitor, which can function as a display for your computer or as a standalone entertainment device, is currently on sale from Best Buy with a $300 discount that slashes its price to $400 from $700. Time is running out if you want to get it for this cheap though, so there's no time to waste if you're interested. You're going to have to make your purchase for this 4K monitor now, because the savings will no longer be available by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung M80C 4K smart monitor
The Samsung M80C, the latest model in the Samsung M8 line of smart monitors, offers 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 32-inch screen, which will let you enjoy lifelike details and vivid colors. The monitors offers a comprehensive list of ports -- USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI -- so you're sure that you can connect your desktop computer, video game console, and other input sources. You can even wirelessly connect mobile devices to the Samsung M80C.

Read more
Upgrading to a 4K monitor? Amazon has a 27-inch for 20% off
The Innocn 27-inch Mini LED 4K Gaming Monitor on a white background.

Amazon has a great deal on a 4K gaming monitor that you might not ordinarily consider. While monitor deals are typically full of Dell, Alienware, and HP models, Amazon has a $160 discount on the Innocn 27-inch Mini LED 4K Gaming Monitor with a USB-C connection. It normally costs $800 but it’s currently down to $640, so it’s a fairly tempting proposition. If you fancy trying something a little different from the mainstream brands, take a look at what else it has to offer below.

Why you should buy the Innocn 27-inch Mini LED 4K Gaming Monitor
While you won’t see Innocn on any of the best gaming monitor lists, on paper it sounds very promising. Its 27-inch panel is a 4K one with resolutions of up to 3840 x 2160. Alongside that, it has a refresh rate of 160Hz with a 1ms response time. Colors wise, it has 99% DCI-P3 Adobe RGB color gamut support with HDR1000 ensuring everything should look gorgeous. Whatever you’re playing will look more vibrant while it’s also a good option for video or image editing.

Read more
This Samsung 32-inch 4K gaming monitor is 30% off for the holidays
The front view of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor.

Is your gaming setup still stuck with an old screen? If you've just upgraded with gaming PC deals, then you should maximize your machine's capabilities by investing in a gaming monitor like the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7. Making this curved gaming monitor an even better buy is Samsung's $400 discount that brings its price down to $900 from $1,300. It's still not cheap, but it's the display that you need to fully appreciate the graphics of modern video games. You're going to have to hurry though, as stock may run out quickly for the holiday season.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor delivers exceptional image quality, which is actually something that you'd expect from a screen that's made by one of the best TV brands. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, you'll enjoy lifelike details on the best PC games, and with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, gameplay will be seamless with smooth movements. The 1000R curvature on the gaming monitor's 32-inch screen mimics the curve of the human eye so it fills your peripheral vision, and its support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro will further improve immersion by eliminating screen tearing and stuttering.

Read more