This 15-inch Acer Chromebook is fantastic value at just $149

It’s highly recommended that you check out Chromebook deals if you want to buy a new laptop for a very affordable price. Here’s one from Walmart that’s going to give you excellent value for money — the Acer Chromebook 315 for just $149 instead of its original price of $179, for savings of $30. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain before it disappears, and once it’s gone, there’s no telling when it will return. If you want to take advantage of it, you need to push through with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook 315

The Acer Chromebook 315 is equipped with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor and 4GB of RAM. These specifications are nowhere near what you’d find in the best laptops, but since it’s a Chromebook, it will still provide decent performance for your daily tasks. This is possible through Google’s Chrome OS, which depends on web-based apps instead of software that you need to install. With low overhead, the Acer Chromebook 315 offers quick startups and snappy performance, and with access to the Google Play Store, you can use your favorite Android apps on the device.

The 15.6-inch Full HD, anti-glare screen of the Acer Chromebook 315 is large enough to get a good look at your projects — as well as the streaming shows that you watch during your break times — but small enough to maintain portability in case you need to move around with it. The Acer Chromebook 315 also supports Wi-Fi 6 for fast and stable internet connections, lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge, and enables clear video calls with its flare-reducing webcam and built-in microphones.

If you’re thinking about getting a new laptop but your budget’s tight, you should consider the Acer Chromebook 315. It’s currently on sale from Walmart with a $30 discount that makes it even more affordable at only $149 from $179, but its price may go back to normal sooner than you think. If you want to get the Acer Chromebook 315 for this cheap, don’t waste time hesitating — add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations