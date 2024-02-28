 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 15-inch Acer Chromebook is fantastic value at just $149

Aaron Mamiit
By
A woman typing on the Acer Chromebook 315.
Acer

It’s highly recommended that you check out Chromebook deals if you want to buy a new laptop for a very affordable price. Here’s one from Walmart that’s going to give you excellent value for money — the Acer Chromebook 315 for just $149 instead of its original price of $179, for savings of $30. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain before it disappears, and once it’s gone, there’s no telling when it will return. If you want to take advantage of it, you need to push through with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook 315

The Acer Chromebook 315 is equipped with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor and 4GB of RAM. These specifications are nowhere near what you’d find in the best laptops, but since it’s a Chromebook, it will still provide decent performance for your daily tasks. This is possible through Google’s Chrome OS, which depends on web-based apps instead of software that you need to install. With low overhead, the Acer Chromebook 315 offers quick startups and snappy performance, and with access to the Google Play Store, you can use your favorite Android apps on the device.

The 15.6-inch Full HD, anti-glare screen of the Acer Chromebook 315 is large enough to get a good look at your projects — as well as the streaming shows that you watch during your break times — but small enough to maintain portability in case you need to move around with it. The Acer Chromebook 315 also supports Wi-Fi 6 for fast and stable internet connections, lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge, and enables clear video calls with its flare-reducing webcam and built-in microphones.

Related

If you’re thinking about getting a new laptop but your budget’s tight, you should consider the Acer Chromebook 315. It’s currently on sale from Walmart with a $30 discount that makes it even more affordable at only $149 from $179, but its price may go back to normal sooner than you think. If you want to get the Acer Chromebook 315 for this cheap, don’t waste time hesitating — add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Meta Quest Pro VR headset just got an 11% price cut
A model poses with a Meta Quest Pro over a colorful background.

If you're thinking about buying a virtual reality headset, you simply can't go wrong with the Meta Quest Pro, especially now that you can get the device with an 11% discount from Amazon. From its original price of $1,000, it's down to $899 -- it's still not cheap, but it's excellent value for a VR headset that promises top-of-the-line features for both gaming and productivity. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase if you're interested though, as we're not sure how much time you've got left to enjoy the $101 in savings.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest Pro VR headset
The Meta Quest Pro is featured in our roundup of the best VR headsets as the all-around best premium VR headset. It can function as a standalone device, so investing in a powerful PC from desktop computer deals isn't a requirement, and its Meta Quest Pro Touch Controllers provides extreme precision in translating your hand gestures and finger actions directly to VR. Whether you're going to play the best Meta Quest games or you're thinking about using the best Meta Quest Pro apps, you'll get an unparalleled VR experience with this device.

Read more
This Surface-style 2-in-1 Chromebook is $150 off right now
Using the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for a video chat.

If you love the look of the Surface Pro but don’t have the budget for one, check out one of the best Chromebook deals at Best Buy right now. Currently, you can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $349 so you’re saving $150 off the usual price of $499. A stylish-looking Chromebook, this is the ideal device for someone who wants good looks and practicality all in one. Here’s all you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands thanks to being highly reliable and well-built. With the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, you get a Snapdragon 7cG2 processor, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of eMMC storage. Essentially, that’s all you could need from a system that’s focused on portability.

Read more
This HP business laptop just had its price slashed by 62%
A HP ZBook Studio G8 sits on a table.

HP has one of the best laptop deals for business owners looking to expand their tech arsenal. Currently, you can buy the HP ZBook Power 15.6-inch G10 Mobile Workstation for $1,079 saving a frankly ridiculous $1,771 off the original price of $2,850. A great system for anyone establishing their business and wanting reliable hardware as they work, let’s take a look at its specs and check out why it’s worth your money.

Why you should buy the HP ZBook Power 15.6-inch G10 Mobile Workstation
HP is one of the best laptop brands particularly when it comes to business purposes. With the HP ZBook Power 15.6-inch G10 Mobile Workstation, you’re getting all the core specifications you could need at this price. That includes a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13500H processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Understandably for a business laptop, the graphics card isn’t impressive being simply an Nvidia RTX A500 GPU with 4GB of dedicated VRAM, but the 15.6-inch full HD screen looks good with 100% sRGB, 400 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties.

Read more